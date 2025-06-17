She’s Destiny’s Child by name, but this weekend, Michelle Williams is showing love to her other parent: Jesus!

The Grammy-winning singer is trading in her pop hits, like “Bootylicious,” for praise breaks and hallelujahs at the Arsht Center’s first-ever gospel fest. We sat down with Michelle to find out just what you can expect.

Michelle Williams (singing): “I’m a survivor (what?) I’m not gon’ give up (what?) I’m not gon’ stop (what?) I’m gon’ work harder (what?)

She learned to survive tough battles with her group, Destiny’s Child, and now Michelle Williams is bringing that spirit to Miami.

Michelle Williams: “It’s Miami, I love Miami”

The Grammy-winning superstar is taking a quick break from her role as Viola Van Horn in Broadway’s “Death Becomes Her” to bring some praise and worship to the 305 for the first-ever “Gospel Fest Miami”

Michelle Williams: “To be called, to be a part of the first, I don’t take that for granted at all.”

Gospel Fest Miami is a three-day celebration of gospel music, culture, and community.

Zaylin Yates: “The history and the roots that gospel music has here in South Florida, we pretty much just wanted to pay homage and an ode to the traditional sense of gospel music but then also celebration the more contemporary.”

Michelle told Deco she’s bringing the heat!

Michelle Williams: “I’m looking at my song list now. I mean I’m not coming to play no games right.”

But she isn’t the only heavy hitter on this star-powered lineup.

Zaylin Yates: “Starting on Friday, we have a panel discussion and movie screening with Dr. Bobby Jones, the godfather of gospel and then going into Saturday we have Hezekiah Walker, Otis Kemp and our headliner Michelle Williams”

And before Michelle hits the stage, a Miami-based gospel group is kicking things off.

Zaylin Yates: “Gamaliel Fleurantin & Community Sounds actually was invited to come and perform with our headliner Michelle Williams.”

Gamaliel Fleurantin: “First of all, I’m excited and proud, really proud, due to the fact that I am a product of Miami and we want these other artist to come down here and see, ‘Wow Miami really does have it going on.'”

Things all come to an end on Sunday with a high-energy performance from Tye Tribbett and Sensere.

Zaylin Yates: “It’s going to feel like a family reunion in here”

Michelle Williams: “I’m going to see so many people. I’m looking forward to meeting some people that I don’t know!”

The fun begins this Friday, June 20th at the Arsht Center

FOR MORE INFO:

Gospel Fest Miami: Michelle Williams Feat. Hezekiah Walker

June 21 @7 p.m.

Knight Concert Hall

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County

1300 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132

