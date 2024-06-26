Canadian Jamaican King Cruff is questioning everything, especially in his new song, “Proppa Ghanda.”

The singer invited Deco to sit down for a listen and let’s just say, you’ll be movin’ and groovin’ once you hear his new jam.

King Cruff: “No surprise / all these excuses won’t surprise”

The legend of Bob and Rita Marley runs through their grandson, King Cruff.

King Cruff: “First cut deep like a samurai chop”

And now he’s jamming out to the beat of his own drum.

King Cruff: “The foundation is very hip-hop, very Kendrick-esk, Andre 3000-esk. And I grew up in Jamaica so it has a lot of the reggae and the dancehall. I like all types of music: funk, disco, all of this music getting to put all together.”

How are you liking the 305?

King Cruff: “I used to come here a lot when I was younger but you know we’re coming in from Canada. Coming in from the cold. It’s hot. Sorry, the sun is beaming on me right now.”

This rising star got into the SoFlo scene.

King Cruff: “Miami is known as a party city. I never really partied down here until this trip. Touch a couple of spots, we went to the shrine. We ended up at E11even. We were tricked to go there. But it was still a cool time. 50 Cent was there so that was dope.”

King Cruff: “And it feels like Proppa Ghanda”

His new single, “Proppa Ghanda” is giving:

King Cruff: “It’s pop, it’s probably my most pop record. But at the same time if you listen to it you can still the reggae like the skanking in the guitar playing, especially in the second verse.”

King Cruff: “Your side, know better than play me / Offline, ya’ll never could stay true”

There’s also a romantic feel to his songs.

King Cruff: “Only come alive in the night time / She just wants to be loved, be loved”

King Cruff: “I feel like you’re correct. I feel like romance is a big part of my life. Love is everything. So I sprinkle that in there. We’re releasing the music in a way people can relate to it off the bat. I feel like everyone can relate to being in love falling out of love, being in a relationship.”

So, where’s the “propa” place to listen to your music?

King Cruff: “Ooo, every setting. I mean, as long as it’s everywhere, you know what I mean. You can play it in the club, you can vibe out. You can play it for your family. You can dance to it. That’s the type of music I make. No matter where, you’re like oh this can exist.”

