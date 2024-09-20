Dua Lipa is taking a “lipa” faith and traveling the world! That’s right: The singer is taking a break from her vacay and going on tour.

Dua will be going around the globe to support her latest album “Radical Optimism.”

Dua Lipa (singing): “I be like, ‘Ooh, it’s amusin’. You think I’m gonna fall for an illusion.”

Dua Lipa is getting radical on her latest album.

Dua Lipa: “For ‘Radical Optimism,’ when I was going into the studio to make this, and also in terms of the melodies and the sounds, it was so much more free-flowing. And it didn’t have a formula per se, but I always had that pop sensibility in the back of my mind, but I wanted to just experiment and try and create something new.”

Dua Lipa (singing): “Illusion, I really like the way you’re movin’. Yeah, I just wanna dance with the illusion.”

While some singers won’t admit to having a favorite song on their album, Dua says there’s one in particular that really sticks out for her.

Dua Lipa: “Like, in every album process, there’s one song which ends up being that eureka moment, I think, because “Illusion” was the first song we wrote together. We were like, ‘Oh, we’re on to something good,’ but I think the way that things progressed, you know, with ‘Happy For You,’ I’d never written a song like that before. It felt so cathartic, so raw and honest, and I just loved what I was getting.”

Dua Lipa (singing): “I already know your type, tellin’ me the things I like. Tryin’ make me yours for life, takin’ me for a ride.”

In fact, she’s really proud of the work she put in.

Dua Lipa: “There’s so much more confidence attached to it. Things that I’ve learned through the first and the second album have led me to this moment.”

Dua Lipa (singing): “Are you someone that I can give my heart to? Or just the poison that I’m drawn to?”

So now she’s heading out on tour and says you better be prepared to have the time of your life.

Dua Lipa: “I’ve been planning it for a very long time — dreaming up, thinking about it. We’ve started rehearsals, everything’s in lead up to that, and yeah, I’m really, really, looking forward to it. I want to do it justice, I want to make it the most fun show ever.”

Dua Lipa (singing): “You should know I need someone to hold me close, deeper than I’ve ever known.”

Dua Lipa is coming to South Florida, but she’s not hitting Miami until next September.

For more info on Dua Lipa’s “Radical Optimism Tour” tickets, click here.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.