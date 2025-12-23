Holiday shopping can get expensive fast, but what if your mall visit actually paid you back? Simon Malls has rolled out a new rewards program with that exact question in mind. Steph Michaels went down to Dadeland Mall to score some hot deals.

Simon Malls across the nation are gifting shoppers with more bang for their buck this holiday season. Thanks to Simon+.

Steph Michaels: “So, can you tell us what Simon Plus is?

Lourdes Rodriguez, Director of Marketing and Business Development: “Simon Plus is Simon’s new reward program, which gives shoppers exclusive discounts and also points every time you shop or dine at any Simon Center.”

Do you like deals? Then it’s a no-brainer where to spend your cash.

Lourdes Rodriguez: “It’s actually available at over 200 Simon centers across the country. Here in South Florida, we have Dadeland Mall, we also have Brickell City Center, Sawgrass Mills, Coral Square, Miami International Mall, and The Falls.”

We hit up Dadeland Mall in Kendall to see what kind of perks they have in store.

Steph Michaels: “So, can you tell us how shoppers can access Simon+?”

Lourdes Rodriguez: “Yes, it’s super simple. You’re just going to go to Simon+.com, you’re going to register, and from there you’re going to be able to immediately take advantage of the exclusive offers, and then as you shop, spend, and start collecting points, you’ll then be able to unlock the points as well.”

The next steps are just as easy.

Steph Michaels: “So once someone signs up, how can they start receiving points?”

Lourdes Rodriguez: “Super simple! You can either link your credit card, or you can just upload your receipts immediately there on Simon+.com.”

Steph Michaels: “Well, let’s not waste any more time. Let’s go!”

Steph Michaels: “What deals do Simon+ have here at Boss?”

Lourdes Rodriguez: “Their exclusive offer is actually 10% off non-sale merchandise.”

Steph Michaels: “Can you tell us some great gift ideas for your shoppers?”

Lourdes Rodriguez: “Boss has so many great gift ideas. We have here this scarf and beanie set. Also, these wonderful cologne gift sets, loafers, pajamas, who doesn’t love pajamas, and a great variety of cologne sets.”

Special TV Only offer. Today’s viewers get something extra today. Sign up using the QR code on screen and use promo code “simon” to get 500 bonus points instantly, and those points put you on the board for your first reward right away. Be sure to scroll down on your dashboard to enter the promo code and redeem your points.

Simon+ offers. Exclusive offers: Aeropostale: $15 off $100. Santa Photo experience. Free 5-by-7 prints with your purchase of package A or A+. Available at Dadeland Mall and Brickell City Centre.

Miami Heat store. Free Miami Heat hat with purchase of $75 or more.

Fabletics is 25 percent off everything.

Rewards: Shake Shack. Free shake at Shake Shack, unlock reward with 500 points. Available at Dadeland Mall, Sawgrass Mills, and The Falls.

Valet: Free valet parking at the valet parking. Unlock reward with 500 points.

And if you need a little Christmas magic with your shopping…

Steph Michaels: “It’s going to snow every day at 7 P.M. So if you want to see the snow and bring the kids, come out to Dadeland Mall. This is amazing.”

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.