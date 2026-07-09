Becoming a viral sensation is hard. But when you have the voice and lyrics to back it up, it’s a no-brainer. Deco’s hitting the high notes with Sienna Spiro and getting the inside scoop on the birth of her debut album.

If you’ve spent a few minutes scrolling on social media, odds are, you’ve come across Sienna Spiro’s songs.

The British singer-songwriter is taking the music world and the internet by storm!

Her hit song called “Die on This Hill,” has been shared over eight million times on TikTok alone.

But she’s not stopping there. The singer just released her debut album called, “Visitor.”

Sienna Spiro: “I’m equal parts nervous and very excited. I’ve had it for so long, and I’ve been working on it for a long time and it’s a bit of a weird feeling when you’re just done with something, and you have to let go of it, and you’ve got to move on.”

“Visitor” was two years in the making.

Sienna Spiro: “Just personally, I just analyze everything about myself and every interaction I have, and I think it’s kind of evident in a lot of my songs.”

And Sienna isn’t afraid to get real personal on it.

Sienna Spiro: “I won’t ever write anything for the sake of writing it if I don’t feel it’s necessary to be said. Or if I’m not feeling it so passionately enough to fight for it.”

Sienna Spiro: “I am excited for people to hear. I’m excited to sing the songs. But I am nervous, I won’t lie. I am quite nervous.”

Sienna’s no one-hit wonder. Her song called “Material Lover” was featured on the soundtrack for “The Devil Wears Prada 2.”

The singer also opened up about her creative process and how it affects her music.

Sienna Spiro: “A part of having ADHD is hyper fixating on something and getting really obsessed with something and being able to, like, break stuff down and analyze it in certain ways and compartmentalize, and that is a huge part of my life. And I don’t think songs like that would exist if I didn’t think in ways like that.”

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