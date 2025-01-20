Grab your popcorn and maybe a parachute because things are about to get crazy! We’ve got a lineup of movies that’ll have you on the edge. From dangerous flights to family secrets, it’s the perfect excuse to cancel your plans, it’s Showtime!

Flight Risk

Mark Wahlberg plays a bald hitman who’s a so-called pilot in the thriller “Flight Risk.” Turns out he’s just crazy and he’s the one flying the plane!

Carrie Underwood’s: Reflection

Carrie Underwood (singing): “It started off. “Hey, cutie. Where are you from? And then it turned into oh no! What have I done? And I don’t even know his last woooooo”

“Carrie Underwood’s: Reflection” isn’t just a concert special — it’s a greatest hits party, with 14 number ones and more sequins than you can handle! We’re about to relive the diva’s magic at her Las Vegas residency.

Presence

Callina Liang (as Chloe): ‘You wonder where they are, and you wonder what it would be like if you were there too.”

A family moves into a new house but someone, or something, is already there. “Presence” flips the script, showing you the ghost’s perspective, and trust us, it’s really not the view you wanna see!

Marked Men

Chase Stokes (Rule Archer): “I can’t do the boyfriend / girlfriend thing. Can we just see what happens and not call it anything?”

A pre-med student and a tattooed bad boy start to feel a spark after years of friendship — and now they’ve got to deal with the family expectations, buried feelings, and a lot of ink. Yeah, the film Marked Men might leave a mark.

Brave the Dark

Woman: “You have a convicted felon living with you.:

Jared Harris (as Stan Deen): “He was living out of his car for two years, going hungry, only running track so he could get his shower. Let the system take care of it.”

When a teacher discovers his student’s life is a disaster, he takes it upon himself to fix it, even if it means bending every rule in the book.

“Brave the Dark,” is what happens when teacher of the year goes rogue for redemption.

Inheritance

“You have it written all over you.”

Phoebe Dynevor: “What?”

Man: “You’re an artist. No. You’re in a band.”

Phoebe Dynevor: “Maybe.”

Man: “No. No, you’re not, you’re a spy.”

Phoebe Dynevor: “Huh.”

A woman finds out her dad is a spy, and suddenly she’s dodging bad guys and unraveling secrets that she never signed up for.

In the thriller “Inheritance,” Phoebe Dynevor’s character is literally trying to survive a family reunion!

Ma: “Who are you spying on?”

Phoebe Dynevor: “I’ll never tell!”

