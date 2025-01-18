Pick six! No, we’re not getting ready to play the lottery. We’re putting our money down on a bunch of new movies. They’re all top-notch, and you’re the big winners, thanks to this week’s Showtime.

Unstoppable

Erin Goldenberg (as H.S. Snickering Girl #1): “Oh, my God. Is that guy missing a leg?”

Jennifer Lopez (as Judy Robles): That’s my son. What, you’re not gonna cheer?”

Jharrel Jerome is “Unstoppable.” He stars as real-life wrestler Anthony Robles, who became a collegiate champion despite being born with only one leg. Jennifer Lopez plays his devoted mom.

September 5

Leonie Benesch (as Marianne Gebhardt): “The police are reporting that armed terrorists have attacked the Israeli athletes.”

John Magaro (as Geoffrey Mason): “There’s a hostage situation going on right now in the Olympic Village.”

The world watched on in horror as the 1972 Summer Olympic Games became a matter of life and death on “September 5.” The sports world — and the world in general — would never be the same.

Wolf Man

Matilda Firth (as Ginger): “Daddy can you hear me?”

Juslia Garner (as Charlotte): “Are you OK? Blake…”

Christopher Abbott (as Blake): “Something’s happening to me. I can’t understand it.”

Oh, but we understand it. You’re turning into the “Wolf Man.”

The latest remake of the legendary monster proves once again that while the full moon can be very romantic, it can also put you through some heavy changes.

One of Them Days

Keke Palmer (as Dreux): “Yeah, my credit score’s currently a little…”

[Kathy bursts out laughing.]

Keke Palmer (as Dreux): “Are you having a heart attack?”

Keyla Monterroso Mejia (as Kathy): “I’ve never seen a credit score this low.”

Keke Palmer (as Dreux): “You’re lucky she holdin’ me back. You’re lucky she holdin’ me back.”

Two best friends have to scramble to pay the rent when their money disappears. What they go through to get that rent paid is what “One of Them Days” is all about.

A Different Man

Sebastian Stan (as Edward): “Face has fallen off in clumps.”

John Keating (as Dr. Varno): “I’m sure it only looks like clumps to you. Perhaps any potential risk is worth the reward.”

Sebastian Stan is a guy with a major dermatological disease in “A Different Man.” A medical treatment may cure what he looks like, but how he feels? Tthat’s something else again.

Back in Action

Cameron Diaz (as Emily): “OK, you know that I love our life.”

Jamie Foxx (as Matt): “But…?”

Cameron Diaz (as Emily): “Tonight, something clicked.”

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz are retired CIA agents on the job in “Back in Action.”

The comedy-thriller is perfectly named. Cameron came out of retirement to be a part of the movie.

Jamie Foxx (as Matt): “Just like olkd times, baby! Just like old times.”

