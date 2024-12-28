The gifts just keep on comin’! Sure, you might have gotten a present on Wednesday, but lucky for you, Deco’s still in a giving mood … with five must-see films. Why? Because they’re dynamite. Here they are, courtesy of this week’s Showtime.

A Complete Unknown

Timothée Chalamet (as Bob Dylan): “People in that room, each one wants me to be someone else. They should just let me be.”

Will Harrison (as Bob Neuwirth): “Let you be what?”

Timothée Chalamet (as Bob Dylan): “Whatever it is they don’t want me to be.”

Timothée Chalamet plays little-known singer-songwriter Bob Dylan in “A Complete Unknown.”

OK, we’re kidding. Not about timmy playing Bobby — about Dylan not being super-famous. We just wanted to see if you were listening.

Nosferatu

Lily-Rose Depp (as Ellen Hutter): “I’m ready.”

“Nosferatu” is coming, and that should scare everyone.

A remake of the classic 1922 silent vampire film, it’s the story of an undead European nobleman, the innocent woman he lusts after, and the husband sworn to protect her.

The Fire Inside

Sarah Allen (as Nicole Thompson): “It’s not fair, but people expect female athletes to behave a certain way.”

Ryan Destiny (as Claressa Shields): “I won that gold medal by being me. What happened to staying true to who you are?”

Claressa Shields is considered to be the greatest female boxer of all time. Her story is told in “The Fire Inside.”

Like any true champ, she wouldn’t let any defeat — inside or outside the ring — keep her down.

Los Frikis

Eros de la Puente (as Gustavo): “It might be better if we got sick. In the sanitariums they’d let us do whatever we want.”

Character in “Los Frikis”: “Gustavo, I won’t always be here to take care of you.”

In the early ’90s, a bunch of Cuban punk-rock musicians make a startling decision. They purposely inject themselves with HIV to live freely at a government-run facility so they can create their own happiness. That’s the true story of “Los Frikis.”

Babygirl

Nicole Kidman (as Romy Mathis): “I see myself as…”

Harris Dickinson (as Samuel): “A power-hungry personality?”

Nicole Kidman (as Romy Mathis): “You think that’s what I am?”

Harris Dickinson (as Samuel): “I think you like to be told what to do. Sorry, I didn’t mean to – that was incredibly inappropriate.”

Nicole Kidman received rave reviews for her performance in “Babygirl.” The Oscar winner plays a high-powered New York executive whose affair with an intern takes her into unexplored sexual and psychological areas.

Harris Dickinson (as Samuel): “Good girl.”

