Ho-ho-holy moly! A bunch of cool movies are coming your way this weekend: three animated gems and a tale about nuclear destruction. You know, just for laughs. Now, please consider this a present plucked from the Deco Drive giving tree: It’s this week’s Showtime.

Mufasa: The Lion King

Thandiwe Newton (as Eshe, voice): “You and Taka together. That is home. Now, both of you go. Find your place in the circle of life.”

Before Mufasa and Scar grew up to become mortal enemies, they were as tight as brothers. “Mufasa: The Lion King” lays out their story with six new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Homestead

Jesse Hutch (as Evan Lee): “America’s just been attacked.”

Character in “Homestead”: “Get to the Homestead.”

Susan Misner (as Evie McNulty): “Is this an ark, or is this a fortess?”

Boom goes a nuclear bomb in Los Angeles, and the U.S. goes crazy trying to survive.

A family’s only chance to make it is in a fortress called “Homestead,” which could be the most dangerous place of all.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Ben White head (as Wallace, voice): “Wait ’til you see the next thing I’m working on. A smart gnome.”

Reece Shearsmith (as Norbot, coice): “Call me Norbot.”

A dog really isman’s best friend — at least in “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl.”

A loyal beagle helps his inventor human when his latest creation turns evil.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Ben Schwartz (as Sonic, voice): “He’s too powerful.”

James Marsden (as Tom): “Sonic!”

Ben Schwartz (as Sonic, voice): “I can’t believe I’m saying this, but we need you-know-who.”

Colleen O’Shaughnessey (as Tails, voice): “This is a bad idea.”

Sonic, Tails And Knuckles battle their toughest enemy in “Sonic the Hedgehog 3.”

Shadow has the trio up against the wall, so they call on an old enemy for help.

Lee Majdoub (as Agent Stone): “We have visitors.”

Idris Elba (as Knuckles, voice): “This is sad, Robotnik, even for you.”

Ben Schwartz (as Sonic, voice): “We need your help,”

Jim Carrey (as Ivo Robotnik): “On one condition. Let’s … DO THIS!”

