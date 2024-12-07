Forget merry and bright. It’s gonna be a killer holiday season.

From werewolves to tech on a killing spree, and vacays that go straight to horror town, this week’s Showtime is taking you on a wild ride.

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter

Quinta Brunson: “I love your bangs!”

Sabrina Carpenter: “Aww, thank you. I got them ’cause he ghosted me!”

Ready for a holiday special that’s as sweet and wild as a fruitcake? Sabrina Carpenter’s “A Nonsense Christmas” has it all: catchy tunes, surprise guests and festive fun. You can tell she’s got that espresso in her veins!

Werewolves

Frank Grillo (as Wesley): “Hey. Bite me.”

It’s time for a howling good time. In the horror action “Werewolves,” a supermoon turns everyone into a werewolf for one wild night.

Last time, almost a billion people didn’t make it. The moon’s back, and the chaos is ready for Round 2.

The Order

Nicholas Hoult (as Bob Mathews): “You know, in every revolution, somebody’s gotta fire the first shot.”

Character in “The Order”: “Open the safe now! Now! Let’s go!”

Brace yourself for a high-stakes game of cat and mouse. In “The Order,” a domestic terrorist causes madness in the Pacific Northwest.

The FBI agent hunting them down? Definitely not having a good day.

Y2K

Lachlan Watson (as Ash): “Oh, my God!”

Two high school outcasts, one last epic party and a disaster waiting to happen.

Rachel Zegler and Tim Heidecker star in the horror comedy “Y2K.” Their New Year’s Eve is about to get super glitchy when the clock strikes midnight.

The Return

Claudio Santamaria (as Eumeo): “I know who you are.”

Aarin Cobham (as Leodes): “A tramp!”

Claudio Santamaria (as Eumeo): “If I were free, I’d fight for what was mine. I’d fight for my people.”

In “The Return,” Odysseus is back home after 20 years, but it’s not just an epic journey he’s dealing with. It’s surviving a mid-life crisis, family drama and a new crop of suitors competing for his throne.

Forget the Trojan War — this time, it’s personal, and way more complicated.

Get Away

Aisling Bea (as Susan): “This is your mother’s house?”

Eero Milonoff (as Airbnb host): “Yeah. She was born here”

Aisling Bea (as Susan): “And is she still with us?”

Eero Milonoff (as Airbnb host): “Sadly, no. She was murdered, right there in her favorite chair.”

Nick Frost (as Richard): “Oh! Sorry.”

Think a remote island sounds relaxing? Well, think again.

In the horror comedy “Get Away,” a family’s dream trip turns into a nightmare when they discover they aren’t actually alone. There’s a serial killer on the loose!

Eero Milonoff (as Airbnb host): “Welcome to Svälta.”

[Birds chirping.]

Eero Milonoff (as Airbnb host): “They’re mostly harmless.”

