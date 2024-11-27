This Thanksgiving weekend is a great time to start a movie going tradition. Kicking back with a drink and popcorn to end the holiday is just too yam good.

Here are some flicks to choose from before you gobble ’til you wobble.

Moana 2

Auli’i Cravalho (as Moana): “It’s my job as a Wayfinder to finish what they started.”

After hearing from her ancestors, Moana sets sail once again in “Moana 2.” Dwayne Johnson is back as the voice of Maui. Oh, and don’t worry Heihei the rooster is still bumbling around the Disney animation adventure.

Sweethearts

Kiernan Shipka: “We need your help, we’re breaking up with Simon and Claire.”

Caleb Hearon: “Drama, at the petite soiree?”

Two besties decided to ditch their high school sweethearts right before Thanksgiving in the rom-com, “Sweethearts.” Because college freshmen are meant to be free until a drunken night spirals into a small-town drama and their co-dependent friendship faces its biggest test yet.

Our Little Secret

Katie Baker (as Cassie): “I want you to meet Logan.”

Lindsay Lohan (as Avery): “My ex.”

Ian Harding (as Logan): “Will you…”

Lindsay Lohan (as Avery): “No, Logan I will not marry you.”

Two bitter exes are stuck spending Christmas together after the ultimate holiday plot twist: Their new partners turn out to be siblings! Lindsay Lohan stars in “Our Little Secret” along with Kristin Chenoweth, who plays mom to her new boo.

Maria

Angelina Jolie (as Maria Callas): “An exaltation, an intoxication.”

Angelina Jolie sings her heart out as the greatest opera singer ever in, “Maria.” The period piece follows the last days of her life in Paris and tells the story of Maria’s highs and her lows.

Dear Santa

Jack Black (as Satan): “What’d you expect?”

Robert Timothy Smith (as Liam Turner): “In the movies, the reindeer usually has the antlers not you.”

Jack Black (as Satan): “Kid, are you high?”

A classic case of mistaken identity. In “Dear Santa,” Jack Black is satan, who’s summoned by a kid who misspells Santa. Eager to trap the boy’s soul for all eternity, he tempts him to be naughty. But he’s just too nice to turn corrupt.

Jack Black (as Satan): “Lock.”

P.J. Byrne (as Mr. Charles): “No please. Never trust a fart, you just gambled and lost.”

Jack Black (as Satan): “Nice to meet ya. The pleasure was mine.”

