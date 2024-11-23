This weekend is a big deal for the box office. The year’s most anticipated movies are going head to head. From witches to Romans to male revues, grab your popcorn, because here’s Showtime!

Gladiator II

Denzel Washington (as Macrinus): “I own you now, but whose head can I give you to satisfy your fury?”

Paul Mescal (as Lucius): “The general will do.”

The vengeance of Maximus continues with the sequel to “Gladiator.”

His son, played by Paul Mescal, leads the Roman fight to the death in the Colosseum, and he takes on Pedro Pascal as the general.

Armor

Sylvester Stallone (as Rook): “You come out now, and we’ll get you to a hospital.”

Jason Patric (as James Brody): “If we open the doors, and we’re dead.”

Guarding an armor truck is high-risk, especially when Sylvester Stallone is trying to get in there.

Sly’s villainous character in the action flick “Armor” wants the gold inside the truck, but father-and-son security guards are fighting to stay alive.

Spellbound

John Lithgow (as Bolinar, voice): “We can’t keep this secret much longer. Your kingdom needs a real ruler.”

Rachel Zegler (as Princess Ellian, voice): “I know.”

When a king and queen mysteriously transform into monsters, a young princess must step up.

“Spellbound” is a beautifully animated adventure about a daughter’s quest to turn her parents back to normal and save their kingdom.

The Merry Gentlemen

Chad Michael Murray (as Luke): “And you think male strippers are the answer?”

Britt Robertson (as Ashley): “Male dance revue.”

Chad Michael Murray (as Luke): “Men taking their clothes off?”

Britt Robertson (as Ashley): “It’s men taking their shirts off.”

Chad Michael Murray (as Luke): “Well, it’s a different story, then.”

Britt Robertson (as Ashley): “Really?”

Chad Michael Murray (as Luke): “No!”

“The Merry Gentlemen” are shaking things up inside a small-town nightclub.

The run-down spot is set to close down after Christmas, and chiseled abs look to be the answer to save it. But will their candy cane performance be enough?

Out of My Mind

Jennifer Aniston (as the Melody’s Inner Voice): “Obviously, this isn’t my voice. I can’t talk. And I can sound like whoever I want, so I picked Jennifer Aniston.”

Cerebral palsy is not keeping a sixth grader down in “Out of My Mind.”

She uses technology to talk, and she tries to fit in with the regular kids. Little did she know, she’s pretty remarkable herself.

Wicked

Ariana Grande (as Glinda): “You can do anything.”

Cynthia Erivo (as Elphaba, singing): “Kiss me goodbye and defying gravity.”

Two witches with high-flying voices fill the yellow brick road in “Wicked.”

This musical follows the story of besties, played by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, in the land of Oz. They become super close, until they meet the wonderful Wizard, who causes drama.

Cynthia Erivo (as Elphaba, singing): “Gonna bring me down!”

