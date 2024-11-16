Santa Claus isn’t the only one who shows up bearing gifts. We’ve got a lot of presents for you, too.

Sure, this is the season to go shopping, but you want to watch movies, too, right? Here are a half-dozen gems to check out, courtesy of this week’s “Showtime”.

Red One

Lucy Liu (as Zoe): “Last night, Red One, also known as St Nicholas of Myra, was abducted.”

Someone’s on the naughty list, because they’ve kidnapped Santa in the movie “Red One.” Now it’s up to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Chris Evans to save him.

An Almost Christmas Story

Cary Christopher (as Moon, voice): “What sort of forest is this?”

An owl is trapped in a New York City Christmas tree in the animated short film “An Almost Christmas Story” … because he doesn’t know how to use a GPS. He makes friends with a little girl who’s lost, and the two go on an adventure.

Hot Frosty

Lacey Chabert (as Kathy Barrett): “Excuse me, can I help you?”

Lacey Chabert (as Kathy Barrett, to doctor): “This is Jack.”

Dustin Milligan (as Jack Snowman): “I was a snowman.”

Let it snow. A widow magically brings a handsome snowman to life with the help of magic in Netflix’s “Hot Frosty.” Why can’t that work in real life? I’m on the nice list.

Emilia Pérez

Selena Gomez (as Jessi): “Just cut to the chase.”

Zoe Saldaña (as Rita Moro Castro): “To listen is to accept.”

The Christmas theme ends with “Emilia Pérez.” The film stars Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña, and it follows a Mexican cartel leader who changed sexes to live as a woman. After faking her death with the help of a lawyer, she now lives in London as Emilia.

Bird

Jasmine Jobson (as Peyton): “It’s another one of his crazy schemes that come to nothing.”

When Barry Keoghan is too busy to raise or spend time with his kids, his daughter seeks attention and adventure in some crazy places in “Bird.”

A Real Pain

Jesse Eisenberg (as David Kaplan): “I love him, and I hate him.”

Jesse Eisenberg finds Kiernan Culkin to be “A Real Pain” when the cousins go off on a tour of Poland to honor their grandmother. Tensions between them hit an all-time high throughout the trip. You know, it’s kinda like your family. Jesse pulls triple duty as the movie’s star, writer and director.

