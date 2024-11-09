Great stories are everything when it comes to making movie magic, and they also determine what to bring with you to the theaters.

Movies hitting the big screen this weekend are going to make you grab a tissue, hold onto a comfort blankie or hide in someone’s tanned, muscular and-oiled hot arms. Here’s Showtime!

Elevation

Morena Baccarin (as Nina): “No one’s had a chance to study them. You study something long enough, you can figure out how to kill it.”

Anthony Mackie (as Will): “If it doesn’t kill you first.”

Alien creatures are hunting humans in the sci-fi thriller “Elevation.” To survive, a single father and two women learn to adapt high in the mountains, but they have to face these monsters to save a boy’s life.

Meet Me Next Christmas

Christina Milian (as Layla): “When James and I met, it was like magic. And we made a deal.”

Devale Ellis (as Teddy): “What if we meet next year at the Pentatonix concert?

Christina Milian (as Layla): “Shut up!”

Christina Milian hires a personal concierge to score the hottest ticket in town, …but “Meet Me Next Christmas” is not a rom-com without a twist. Turns out hunting for passes together in NYC stirs up some loving feelings.

Small Things Like These

Zara Devlin (as Sarah Redmond): “Please listen to me! I’m not going in there. I’m not. Stop it. Daddy!”

Cillian Murphy stars in “Small Things Like These.” The Oscar winner plays a devoted dad who finds out some disturbing secrets at a nearby convent.

Heretic

Sophie Thatcher (as Sister Barnes): “We just need to go home.”

Hugh Grant (as Mr. Reed): “I won’t keep you if you wish to leave. But I want you to choose which door to go through based on your faith.”

Two young girls get trapped with a creepy version of Hugh Grant. His character in “Heretic” plays a cat-and-mouse game with the girls to test their religious faith.

The Piano Lesson

John David Washington (as Boy Willie): “Tell your mama to tell you about that piano.”

“The Piano Lesson” follows a family’s rich history etched on a piano. The drama explores the battle between brother and sister, and questions if blood really is thicker than water.

Weekend in Taipei

Wyatt Yang (as Raymond): “Who is this guy?”

Luke Evans (as Agent John Lawlor): “I see you haven’t changed a bit.”

Gwei Lun-Mei (as Joey): “Everyone shut up and let me drive.”

Former lovers meet up by accident in “Weekend in Taipei.” One is an undercover operative, and the other is a former DEA agent. They both get more action in a weekend than they bargained for.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

Beatrice Schneider (as Imogene Herdman): “Who’s Mary?”

Lorelei Olivia Mote (as Alice): “Baby Jesus’ mom.”

Judy Greer (as Grace): “Elmer, you usually like playing Joseph.”

Six of the worst little bullies are being turned into angels in “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” all thanks to a very patient mom who wants to give these little heathens a chance to shine at the town’s yearly show.

