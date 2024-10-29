You don’t need horror movies to be terrified. You can get that in real life or just by watching the news! So to help you get your mind off the reality that is our reality, here’s this week’s Showtime.

Kate Avallone (as neurologist): “Have you sustained concussions over the course of your life?”

Liam Neeson (as himself): “You can say that.”

Aging mobster Liam Neeson trades mob ties for family ties, in “Absolution.” but his criminal past can’t stay buried. As he fumbles through family dinners and gang confrontations, he learns that parenting might be the toughest job of all!

Woman: “They got in a fight, and he’s gonna pay for what he did.”

In Juror Number Two, a man is in a courtroom pickle. While serving on a high-profile murder trial — he faces a choice of sending an innocent person to jail or letting a dangerous criminal walk free and it’s directed by the legendary Clint Eastwood.

Tom Hanks: “Nice to meet you, Margaret.”

Robin Wright: “Nice to meet you, Mr. Young.”

Tom Hanks: “Time sure does fly by.”

Robin Wright: “It sure does.”

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright bring a family saga to life, in the drama Here. The movie shows the stars through the years, using some nifty special effects to make them look younger and older.

Man: “You’ll realize the absolute brilliance of John Williams.”

The documentary Music, by John Williams, invites us into the world of the iconic composer, whose melodies have defined the magic of film. From Star Wars to Jurassic Park, he’s shaped the sound of cinema as we know it!

Zoe Saldana (as Rita Mora Castro): “No I’m not English why?”

Karla Sofía Gascón (as Emilia Perez): “No because u are pretty…”

In the musical “Emilia Perez,” a lawyer gets a wild offer: Help a notorious cartel trade in his criminal career for a sex change, a new identity — and a fabulous makeover! Even the toughest felons can have a flair for fashion.

Zoe Saldana (as Rita Mora Castro): “Eres tu?”

Karla Sofía Gascón (as Emilia Perez): “Bingo.”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.