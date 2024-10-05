October is really bringing on the creepy, especially at the movies. New thrillers and horror films are out this weekend. From sinister laughs to killer dust storms to spoiled food, here’s Showtime.

Joker: Folie à Deux

Joaquin Phoenix (as Arthur Fleck/Joker, singing): “For once in my life, I have someone who needs me.”

Joaquin Phoenix is Joker in the musical sequel “Joker: Folie à Deux,” and Lady Gaga is his love interest.

Together, their love is unstoppable, but their struggle with dual personalities is the beginning to an end.

Monster Summer

Mel Gibson (as Gene): “There’s definitely something weird going on here. Monsters.”

Mason Thames (as Noah): “Yeah.”

It’s a “Monster Summer’ for a group of friends, and Mel Gibson is a retired police detective trying to help solve the mysterious force. I mean, it is ruining summer.

Hold Your Breath

Amiah Miller (as Rose Bellum): “The Grey Man is everywhere. You can’t keep him out.”

Throw in a dust storm with a killer, and you have to “Hold Your Breath.”

This thriller is about a family trying to survive in their Oklahoma wooden home, and a creepy presence starts to mess with them. Man, should’ve gone with a brick house.

The Outrun

Stephen Dillane (as Andrew): “How’s Mom?”

Saoirse Ronan (as Rona): “She offered to put me in her prayers.”

[Andrew laughs.]

Saoirse Ronan (as Rona): “I’m scared. I miss it.”

Returning home after 10 years can be scary. In “The Outrun,” a recovering addict is trying her hardest to live the sober life, but she finds strength in the beauty of her island.

A Different Man

Billy Griffith (as Ollie): “All unhappiness in life comes from not accepting what is. You know who taught me that? Lady Gaga.”

The power of technology changes a man’s appearance to a more socially accepted face. In “A Different Man,” an aspiring actor thought he would be happy … until another person took on his old face and becomes everything he wanted to be.

House of Spoils

Ariana DeBose (as Chef): “We have for you squid in risotto.”

[Chef sees a bug scrurrying out of the risotto and unceremoniously smashes a plate.]

Ariana DeBose (as Chef): “It was hot.”

Arian Moayed (as Andres): “The spoon can get very hot.”

Arian Moayed (as Andres): “(later, to Chef): “What was that all about?”

An aspiring chef is given her own restaurant at a haunted estate in “House of Spoils.”

Things get creepy when everything she cooks starts to move. Forget Michelin stars. You need Michelin tires to drive you outta there!

