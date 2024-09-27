We are so lucky. Here we are – picking prime cuts from the entertainment menu that is Showtime. Something made so much more special when the weather is not great, so lucky us. Find something to sink your teeth into tonight. Here they are: films for the fortunate in this week’s Showtime.

Megalopolis

Adam Driver (as Cesar Catilina): “My plan is a city that people can dream about.”

Jon Voight (as Hamilton Crassus III): “Megalopolis.”

Nathalie Emmanuel (as Julia Cicero): “What about those standing in your way?”

‘Megalopolis’ is full of megastars like Adam Driver and Nathalie Emmanuel. This sci-fi, directed by Francis Ford Coppola, is about rebuilding a new Rome after a natural disaster happens. But there’s a power struggle between the architect and the greedy mayor.

Amber Alert

Hayden Panettiere (as Jaq): “Yes, I think I see the car from the amber alert. Get closer. Go!”

A ride share turns into a hunting chase in ‘Amber Alert’. When an Uber driver and his passenger get an Amber Alert and see the car with the kidnapped girl, they risk their lives to save her.

Killer Heat

Joseph Gordon-Levitt (as Nick Bali): “For some people, jealousy is a lot like love.”

In murder-mystery ‘Killer Heat’, twin brothers both have the hots for Shailene Woodley’s character. When one of them mysteriously dies. A p-i is hired to figure out if it’s a murder. But then he starts to fall for her too! Joseph Gordon Levitt plays the P.I.

Apartment 7A

Julia Garner (as Terry Gionoffrio) “I think something happened to the girl who lived here before me.

Patricia Jones (as Sister Claire): “They did ungodly things to her and now they’ve chosen you.”

Julia Garner (Terry Gionoffrio): “What do you mean?”

Living in New York is very expensive. So when Julia Garner gets an offer from a couple to live rent-free in “Apartment 7A”‘, she takes it. Little does she know it’s a death trap proving nothing in life is free!

The Wild Robot

Catherine O’Hara (as Pinktail): “You’re its mother now. I do not have the programming. No one does. It just needs to swim and fly.”

‘Wild Robot’ is an animated adventure about a stranded droid. Lupita Nyong’o becomes friends with the island’s cute creatures. So when a gang of her kind orders her home, she re-programs herself and shifts into protect mode.

Lupita Nyong’o (as Roz): “And I am a wild robot.”

