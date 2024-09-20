Storytelling is the main job of movies, and this week’s once-upon-a-time drops will leave you wanting to take a shot or pop a pill. Cheers, it’s Showtime!

Never Let Go

Halle Berry (as Momma): “That rope is your lifeline. Never let go. Say it!”

Percy Daggs IV (as Nolan) and Anthony B. Jenkins (as Samuel): “Never let go.”

You better listen to Halle Berry. She’s a protective mama in “Never Let Go.”

An evil spirit has taken over the world. Now her family has to stick together while holding onto a rope for dear life.

The Substance

Tom Morton (as The Doctor, voice): “One single injection unlocks your DNA, and will release another version of yourself.”

A younger, tighter version of yourself? Yes, please!

Sounds like a dream, but for Demi Moore in “The Substance,” the miracle shot turns her into a nightmare.

Omni Loop

Mary-Louise Parker (as Zoya Lowe): “Do you want to hear a secret?”

Jennfer Bassey (as Carville Resident): “Sure.”

Mary-Louise Parker (as Zoya Lowe): “I’ve done this before. Tomorrow night, I take a pill, and I go back a week.”

“Omni Loop” follows Mary-Louise Parker, a quantum physicist from Miami, who has a week to live. She puts herself into a time loop in order to find a cure for her illness.

Unfortunately, she learns the downside of time travel. Fun fact: This sci-fi flick was shot in the 305.

Child Star

Raven-Symoné: “First time I was in front of a professional camera, I was 16 months old.”

Drew Barrymore: “That’s just how I grew up.”

Demi Lovato: “You were sort of born into it.”:

Celebs like Drew Barrymore, Raven-Symoné and Demi Lovato open up about their life as young actors in Hulu’s documentary “Child Star.”

They spill tea about the good and the bad of being in the spotlight as a kid.

Wolfs

George Clooney (as Margaret’s Man): “Let’s see your technique. I showed you my luggage cart trick. Admit it, it’s cool.”

Brad Pitt (as Pam’s Man): “OK, fine, it was very cool.”

These two silver foxes are very cool. Brad Pitt and George Clooney play professional fixers in “Wolfs.”

They’re forced to work together to clean up a high-profile crime … and find out they have more in common than they think.

