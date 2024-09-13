We’re getting closer to spooky season, so it’s the perfect time to bundle up in your favorite blankie, watch movies and sip some pumpkin spice lattes. We’ve got the perfect movies for you to check out in this week’s Showtime.

Transformers One

Chris Hemsworth (as Optimus Prime, voice): “For thousands of years, we have been at war, but before we were enemies, we were like brothers.”

We are going back in time. “Transformers One” is about the origin of Optimus Prime and Megatron, or shall I say the sworn enemies?

Believe it or not, they used to be besties. This, by the way, is a mega-deal!

Featuring Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry, the film follows the bots as they change the fate of Cybertron forever.

Speak No Evil

Mackenzie Davis (as Louise Dalton): “I need you to be brave.”

Mackenzie Davis (as Louise Dalton): “You guys have been…”

Scoot McNairy (as Ben Dalton): “Just a breath of fresh air.”

Everything is not what it seems. James McAvoy stars in the psychological horror film “Speak No Evil,” about a family spending the weekend at the most perfect country house.

They’re totally unaware their dream vacation will soon become a nightmare.

The 4:30 Movie

Austin Zajur (as Brian David): “But this morning I invited her to the movies, and she said…”

Siena Agudong (as Melody Bargenat): “Okay.”

Character on the phone: “Seriously?”

Austin Zajur (as Brian David): “Hold on one second. Cool!”

Talk about perfect timing. The coming-of-age film “The 4:30 Movie” follows a group of teens theater-hopping during the ’80s.

But when one of the guys invites the girl of his dreams to watch an R-rated film, hilarity breaks loose.

Uglies

Joey King (as Tally Youngblood): “I wanted to be pretty, I thought it would change everything.”

We are breaking beauty standards. Based on a 2005 novel, the dystopian film “Uglies” stars Joey King, who lives in a futuristic world that considers everyone “ugly” until they have cosmetic surgery to become “pretty” at 16 years old.

Some rebel against the society’s rules after finding out the downside of turning “pretty.”

The Killer’s Game

Raffaello Degruttola (as Dr. Kagan): “I’ve got some very bad news. It’s terminal.”

Dave Bautista (as Joe Flood): “I need a contract executed.”

Pom Klementieff (as Marianne): “Who do you want retired?”

Dave Bautista (as Joe Flood): “Me.”

Looks can kill, but so can a wrong diagnosis. “The Killer’s Game” stars Dave Bautista as a hit man diagnosed with a terminal illness.

He takes matters into his own hands by ordering his own assassination. It turns out to be a dangerous mistake, and now there’s no turning back.

Dave Bautista (as Joe Flood): “You mess with the bull, you get the horn.”

