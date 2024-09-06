Knowing what you want versus what’s good for you is one of the battles of life, and this week’s Showtime is always good for you. Here’s what to look out for on the big screen. Doctor’s orders — Deco doctors, that is — and you know how quacky we can be.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Winona Ryder (as Lydia Deetz): “Are we doing this?”

Justin Theroux (as Rory): “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice.”

Michael Keaton (as Beetlejuice): “I’m needed upstairs.”

And the afterlife continues in “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.”

Lydia Deetz, played by Winona Ryder, is now a mom, and she’s still being hunted by the demented ghost, aka Michael Keaton. But this time the madness continues with Jenna Ortega as the third generation Deetz.

The Front Room

Andrew Burnap (as Norman): “She thinks that the Holy Spirit possesses her and gives her power.”

Randy plays Belinda in “The Front Room.” In this horror film, she takes in her sick mother-in-law inside their home.

But what they don’t know is that Mama’s really there to possess her whole body. Yikes

Rebel Ridge

Aaron Pierre (as Terry Richmond): “These cops might end up on top, but they don’t get any more outs.”

“Rebel Ridge” stars Don Johnson as a corrupt police chief of a small town. He runs into an ex-marine trying to bail out his cousin with cash.

Well, a couple bad of cops decide to keep it, and they find out the hard way that they messed with the wrong guy.

His Three Daughters

Rudy Galvan (as Angel): “We all want your father to transition as peaceful as possible.”

Elizabeth Olson (as Christina): “It’s nice that it’s us. This is the way it should be. The way he would want it.”

Three sisters are splitting duties to take care of their dying father in “His Three Daughters.”

Their very different personalities clash, and things get messy. In the end, they have to find a way to get along, all for the sake of Dad.

The Thicket

Juliette Lewis (as Cut Throat Bill): “Who am I?”

Guy Sprung (as Caleb Parker): “Cut Throat Bill.”

Juliette Lewis (as Cut Throat Bill): “Bang.”

[Cut Throat Bill shoots.]

Hiding behind those grunts is Juliette Lewis, otherwise known as Cut Throat Bill.

“The Thicket’ follows Peter Dinklage’s character as he goes after his sister’s kidnappers. Once he catches up, it’s showdown of who’s got the fastest hand in West Texas.

I’ll Be Right There

Sepideh Moafi (as Sophie): “Oh, that was amazing.”

Bradley Whitford (as Henry): “You always been a lesbian?”

Edie Falco (as Wanda): “It’s a recent thing.”

Edie Falco is Wanda in “I’ll Be Right There.”

In this comedy flick, she’s always putting everyone else before herself, but she soon finds out that having “me time” is good for everyone.

Edie Falco (as Wanda): “I feel guilty.”

Michael Beach (as Albert): “Maybe you feel guilty because you know what you want, and most people don’t.”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.