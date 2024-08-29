Sitting and watching. It is so easy. It’s what you do with Deco Drive, so why not try that same winning strategy with some of the movies in this week’s Showtime?

1992

Tyrese Gibson (as Mercer Bey): “It’s wild out there. You’ll be more safe here.”

Ray Liotta (as Lowell): “You’re at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

You can say that again, Ray Liotta. In the action-drama “1992,” Tyrese Gibson stars as a father trying to protect his son during the crazy times of the L.A. riots.

You Gotta Believe

Martin Roach (as Sam Knight): “Something that lights a fire in you.”

Michael Cash (as Robert Ratliff): “I got something to rally behind: my dad.”

“You Gotta Believe” is based on a true story about a sucky Little League team. After dedicating the season to help cheer up a teammate’s dying father, they make it to the 2002 World Series! Seeing is believing.

AfrAId

Havana Rose Liu (as AIA, voice): “I’m here, Cal. Do you want to meet my friends?”

Isaac Bae (as Cal): “Yes.”

Havana Rose Liu (as AIA, voice): You must promise never to tell.”

“AfrAId” follows a family testing out a new digital assistant, AIA.

Everything is honky dory at first, but once it learns their behaviors, it becomes crazy protective.

Reagan

Dennis Quaid (as Ronald Reagan): I’m running for governor, and I would like your vote.”

Rachel Cannon (as Betty): “I forgot your name.”

Penelope Ann Miller (as Nancy Reagan): “Do his initials help? RR?”

Rachel Cannon (as Betty): “Honey, Roy Rogers is here!”

That’s not Roy Rogers, that’s Dennis Quaid. Quaid is “Reagan” in this biopic about former President Ronald Reagan.

The movie follows him from childhood to becoming an actor in Hollywood to finally becoming POTUS.

Slingshot

Laurence Fishburne (as Captain Franks): “Gentlemen, we have been in space for nearly two years.”

Casey Affleck (as John): “It’s incredible.”

A trio of astronauts go on a mission to Saturn’s moon Titan in “Slingshot.” But the liquid they use to fall asleep got them seeing weird things and compromises their lives.

Laurence Fishburne (as Captain Franks, singing): “Oh, Lord, please don’t let me…”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.