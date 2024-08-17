The movie gods are at it again with the second of this week’s Showtimes. From freaky creatures trying suck your insides to a devil living in a house, there’s a plethora of flicks to choose from, but we only have time for these. Check ’em out.

Alien: Romulus

Recording: “Welcome to the Romulus Space Station.”

Space scavengers are about to realize they went into the wrong ship. Uh oh. In “Alien: Romulus,” young colonists encounter this face-sucking creature.

Better find a good hiding place, because these thirsty beasts are coming for ‘ya. The movie stars, basically, the alien.

The Deliverance

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (as Rev. Bernice James): “If you believe, you shall be saved.”

Save the children! Inspired by a true story, “The Deliverance” follows a struggling mom who moves into a creepy house.

Determined to save her kids from being possessed by demons, she gets help from a higher power.

Rob Peace

Chiwetel Ejiofor (as Skeet Douglas): “How much can you put together for a lawyer? I mean, a good one.”

Jay Will (as Rob Peace): “There’s nothing, Pop.”

Mary J. Blige (as Jackie Peace): “God help me, I love that man, but he will watch you burn to the ground trying to get him out.”

Also based on true events is “Rob Peace.” A super smart young man from the hood gets into Yale, but in trying to get his dad out of prison, he starts to deal drugs. He faces a tough choice between his future or his father’s.

My Penguin Friend

Duda Galvão (as Lucia): “It’s a penguin. His name should be Ding Ding.”

A lonely fisherman meets a lost and near-death penguin and nurses him back to health in “My Penguin Friend.” The two surprisingly becomes besties. Aww!

Close to You

David Reale (as Paul): “I don’t know all the rules.”

Elliot Page (as Sam): “What are you talking about rules? I’m just a person. Just talk to me.”

Elliot Page stars in “Close to You” as a trans man who returns home after years of being gone.

His family grills him with a lot of questions, but he soon enough finds confidence in himself as well as running into an old flame.

Skincare

Character in “Skincare”: “Were you drunk last night?”

Elizabeth Banks (as Hope): “Excuse me?”

Character in “Skincare”: “The email.”

Elizabeth Banks (as Hope): “What email? (reading email) I’m reaching out to all my clients and my friends to ask for help. I am badly in debt.'”

We all know skincare is important, but in the flick “Skincare,” your reputation is way more important.

Elizabeth Banks stars as a celebrity beauty goddess, but somebody is out to ruin her, and she’s determined to find who.

Elizabeth Banks (as Hope): “I don’t think it’s about the skin you start out with. I think it’s about what are you willing to do to get to where you want to be.”

