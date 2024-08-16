The first of two Showtimes this week practically comes with weather insurance. Your plans can’t get rained out, as long you plan on staying in and catching one the gems in this week’s Showtime!

The Union

Halle Berry (as Roxanne Hall): “Hiya, Mike.”

Mark Wahlberg (as Mike McKenna): “Roxanne Hall. How often is it that you run into your high school sweetheart after 25 long years?”

Halle Berry (as Roxanne Hall): “Two shots, please.”

Ex marks the spot in the new movie “The Union.” Mark Wahlberg plays a construction worker who gets a visit from his ex-girlfriend, Halle Berry.

She really wants Mark real bad — but not for his Wahlberger. She’s a spy trying to recruit him for a U.S. intelligence mission.

Gunner

Grant Feely (as Luke Gunner): “I heard something in the woods.”

Luke Hemsworth (as Lee Gunner): “We’re in the middle of a drug lab. We need to get out of here.”

Mykel Shannon Jenkins (as Dobbs Ryker): “Mr. Gunner, I have your boy.”

When it comes to his family, Luke Hemsworth — yes, Chris and Liam’s older brother — will kill anyone who tries to hurt them.

“Gunner” follows Luke as he tries to rescue his two sons, who are kidnapped by a drug dealer during a fishing trip. Morgan Freeman also stars in the film — as a villain!

Dance First

Presenter: “The Nobel Prize for Literature is hereby awarded to Samuel Beckett.”

Gabriel Byrne (as Samuel Beckett, in French): “What a catastrophe.”

If you don’t have a clue who Samuel Beckett is, you will if you watch “Dance First.”

It’s the true story about the Irish playwright, who was a World War II resistance fighter, Nobel Prize winner, no good husband and a recluse. That’s some résumé!

Jackpot!

Awkwafina (as Katie Kim): “Um…”

Announcer: “Katie Kim is our new jackpot winner. Happy hunting, L.A.”

Even though she has the winning lottery ticket, Awkwafina doesn’t feel like a winner in “Jackpot!”

The problem? California has a grand lottery that states anyone who kills the winner before sundown can legally claim the jackpot. Enter John Cena, who’s there to protect her. With that much muscle around, my money’s on them.

Awkwafina (as Katie Kim): “Oh, hell no!”

John Cena (as Noel): “Oh, hell, yeah.”

Awkwafina (as Katie Kim): “I felt that, too.”

