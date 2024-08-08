Film fanatics, don’t worry. If you’re wondering what to watch this weekend, Deco’s got you covered. There’s a mix of comedy, spookiness and looooooove. If you like the sound of that, snuggle up, because it’s this week’s Showtime.

It Ends with Us

Blake Lively (as Lily Bloom): “Oh, my God!”

It’s just getting started. From flipping the pages of the book, to watching it on the big screen, the romantic drama “It Ends with Us” is in full bloom.

Blake Lively’s character overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life and a new love.

The Instigators

Jack Harlow (as Scalvo): “What are you doing?”

Matt Damon (as : “Taking notes.”

Jack Harlow (as Scalvo): “Taking notes on a criminal conspiracy?”

A fiery heist. Matt Damon and Casey Affleck star in the new crime comedy “The Instigators.” They’re a couple of robbers on the run after a heist goes wrong.

Cuckoo

Hunter Schafer (as Gretchen): “Why did you bring us here?”

Dan Stevens (as Herr König): “Your family belongs here.”

A stylish nightmare. Hunter Schafer stars in the eerie horror mystery “Cuckoo.”

A 17-year old girl moves to Germany to live in a creepy old resort, and things get more bizarre by the minute.

Dìdi

Joan Chen (as Chungsing Wang): “Dìdi, are you sad?”

Izaac Wang (as Chris Wang): “I’m fine.”

All the feels! Dìdi brings Asian American emotions to a coming-of-age story about an outsider among outsiders.

A boy learns what his family can’t teach him: how to skate, how to flirt and how to love your mom.

One Fast Move

K.J. Apa (as Wes Neal): “When can I get my bike back?”

A need for speed! K.J. Apa and Eric Dane sure have it.

In the movie “One Fast Move,” a man reconnects with his father for support, while trying to become the motorcycle racer of his dreams.

Borderlands

Ariana Greenblatt (as Tiny Tina): “I’m the only one who can open the vault.”

It’s all fun and games. “Borderlands” is coming to life.

Based on the best-selling video game, the action/sci-fi follows Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis and Kevin Hart on a mission to save a girl who holds the key to unimaginable power.

Cate Blanchett (as Lilith): “How are we gonna get through this?”

