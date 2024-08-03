Let’s get ready to rumble! OK, fine, more like, let’s get ready for Showtime!

Start sippin’ that bubbly and poppin’ those kernels, because we’re checking out what’s hitting the big screen this weekend.

Trap

Hayley Mills (as Dr. Josephine Grant): “This individual that we’re searching for is one of 20,000 in attendance today.”

Ariel Donoghue (as Riley): “Dad…”

Hayley Mills (as Dr. Josephine Grant): “He’s realized he can’t get out.”

Ariel Donoghue (as Riley): “Dad…”

Hayley Mills (as Dr. Josephine Grant): “They won’t catch him.”

Ariel Donoghue (as Riley): “Dad…”

Josh Hartnett (as Cooper): “I’ll be right back!”

Don’t fall for it, Josh Hartnett! It’s a “Trap.”

The M. Night Shyamalan movie tells the story of a serial killer who goes to a concert with his daughter, but when cops surround the venue, this psycho will kill to find his way out. Now that’s what you call having daddy issues.

Harold and the Purple Crayon

Zachary Levi (as Harold): “Let’s see how this baby works in the real world.”

[Harold draws an airplane that comes to life.]

Benjamin Bottani (as Mel): “Whoa.”

Color him happy. In “Harold and the Purple Crayon,” Zachary Levi plays a guy who can make anything come to life by drawing it with a magical — you guessed it — purple crayon. Wish I had one of those.

Kneecap

Take note. “Kneecap” follows the rise of the Belfast-based hip-hop trio Kneecap.

Since it’s a true story, the band members play themselves in the film. Oh, yeah, Michael Fassbender is in it, too.

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie

Carolyn Lawrence (as Sandy, voice): “Look! They’re taking Bikini Bottom!”

Water shame. Someone has stolen Bikini Bottom out of the ocean in “Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie.”

So now it’s up to Sandy and SpongeBob to save Patrick and the rest of the gang, but they’re gonna need a little help from Sandy’s family.

Carolyn Lawrence (as Sandy, voice): “Hang on to your bloomers!”

Craig Robinson (as Pa Cheeks, voice): “I guess it’s too late to give them these parachutes.”

