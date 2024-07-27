This may be a hot and sticky summer, but we know of a place where the air conditioning never stops running. It’s dark and comfy and snuggly, and some even have reclining seats. We’re talking about the movie theater, obviously, and in case you need help deciding what to watch, we’ve got you covered, in this week’s Showtime.

Deadpool & Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds (as Deadpool/Wade Wilson: “I don’t know anything about saving worlds, but you do!”

Hugh Jackman (as Wolverine/Logan): “Trust me, kid. I’m no hero.”

Ryan Reynolds (as Deadpool/Wade Wilson): “You are an X-Man.”

No need to fear! Deadpool and Wolverine are here! Or maybe you should be afraid?

Anyway, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are gearing up for an epic battle in the new action-packed flick. In the film, the two infamous superheroes team up to defeat a common enemy.

The Girl in the Pool

Freddie Prinze Jr. (as Thomas): “I love you .. but I have a family.”

Surprise birthday party guests: “Surprise!”

Monica Potter (as Kristen): “Happy birthday.”

Don’t check the towel box! There’s a dead girl in it!

“The Girl in the Pool” follows the story of a man whose life totally collapses when his mistress is found dead in his pool. Instead of calling the cops, he covers it up and hides her body in the towel bin.

The Fabulous Four

Better Midler (as Marilyn): “Look at us! The whole gang back together again! Oh, my God, I’m so glad you’re here!”

It’s time for a girls trip! And this movie is bringing an all-star cast. Bette Midler, Susan Sarandon, Megan Mullally and Sheryl Lee Ralph star In “The Fabulous Four.”

In the comedy, lifelong friends travel to Key West to be bridesmaids in a surprise wedding of their college friend … but lots of drama unfolds. And whats a girls trip without a little tension, right?

Abigail Dolan (as Sheila): “Why was Lou so mad at you? You stole her man?”

Bette Midler (as Marilyn): “No, I didn’t.”

Sheryl Lee Ralph (as Kitty): “Yes, you did, back in the day.”

Bette Midler (as Marilyn): “I couldn’t make a bed, but I can break a bed.”

Bette Midler (as Marilyn): “What do you think of the dress?”

Susan Sarandon (as Lou): “I think you should stay away from an open flame.”

