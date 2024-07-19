This weekend’s hot movie releases will have you sipping champagne while singing the national anthem. You’ll find yourself falling for a spy saving the Vatican. Here’s showtime!

Widow Clicquot

Haley Bennett (as Barbe-Nicole Ponsardin Clicquot): “Francois will defies to me because he knew I would never sell. I will be continuing to care for them myself.”

Ben Miles (as Phillipe Cliquot): “Why is this a difficult vocation to hear you underestimate what would require of you.”

Haley Bennett (as Barbe-Nicole Ponsardin Clicquot): “I know what it requires, I been in the fields for years.”

Ben Miles (as Phillipe Cliquot): “You have one chance. One.”

The next time you raise a glass of Veuve Clicquot champagne you can thank the “Widow Clicquot.” She took over the company when her husband died and made it the success it is today. Cheers!

National Anthem

“National Anthem” is about openly exploring love and sexuality. It follows a construction worker who joins a community of LGBTQ rodeo performers in the Southwest, while he searches for the American dream.

Find Me Falling

Ali Fumiko Whitney (as Melina): “Wait, you’re John Almond. Thee John Almond, the rock star. What are you doing in Cyprus?”

Harry Connick Jr. (as John Almond): “I’m taking a break from my music career.”

After a failed comeback album, Harry Connick Jr. goes to Cyprus to lick his wounds, in the Netflix film “Find Me Falling.” Unfortunately, his new life gets complicated by visitors and an old flame.

My Spy: The Eternal City

Ken Jeong (as David Kim): “I need number one bull heading this mission.”

Dave Bautista (as JJ): “On it.”

Eye spy a sequel on Prime Video. Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman are back for round 2 in “My Spy: The Eternal City.” While in Italy, the two find themselves working to stop a terrorist plot aimed at the Vatican.

