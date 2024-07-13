You know what time it is. It’s Showtime, so start poppin’ those kernels and sippin’ your bubbly.

From spine-chilling and eerie mysteries, to heartfelt dramas and rom-coms, we’re taking a look at the newest films hitting the box office this weekend.

Longlegs

Maika Monroe (as Agent Lee Harker): “He’ll kill, and kill again.”

Jeepers creepers! Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage star in a new nightmarish mystery “Longlegs.”

While chasing a serial killer, an FBI agent uncovers creepy clues she has to use to stop his terrifying killing spree.

Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black

Meagan Good (as Ava): “But what happens when that’s not enough?”

Meagan Good and Cory Hardict were able to draw inspiration from their own lives when it came to making their latest film, “Divorce in the Black.”

Ava is left heartbroken when her husband abandons their marriage. Now she’s determined to find true love with her destined soulmate.

Dandelion

Thomas Doherty (as Casey): “Hey! What’s your name, by the way?”

KiKi Layne (as Theresa/Dandelion): “Dandelion.”

Thomas Doherty (as Casey): “No.”

KiKi Layne (as Theresa/Dandelion): “Well, it’s the name I’m giving you.”

Passion and love. We’re following a singer-songwriter in the film “Dandelion.”

She takes a last-effort gig at a motorcycle rally, where she meets Casey, a guitarist who walked away from his dream long ago.

Descendants: The Rise of Red

Malia Baker (as Chloe, singing): “What’s my name? What’s my name?”

China Anne McClain (as Uma): “My first order of business is that all kingdoms are welcome … even Wonderland.”

Disney+ is taking viewers down a rabbit hole this summer. Get ready to return to Auradon with “Descendants: The Rise of Red.”

Daughters of the Queen of Hearts and Cinderella travel back in time to prevent a coup.

Johnny Puff: Secret Mission

It’s all or puffin! Johnny Depp is taking the role of a puffin for the movie “Johnny Puff.”

Yup. And we’re following Johnny Puff and his friends as they embark on a secret mission.

Fly Me to the Moon

Stars Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum are preparing for lift off in the newest space rom-com, “Fly Me to the Moon.”

Sparks fly between a marketing executive and a NASA official as he makes preparations for the Apollo 11 moon landing … but is it real or fake?

Scarlett Johansson (as Kelly Jones: “You mean to fake it?”

Channing Tatum (as Cole Davis): “What?!”

