The best way to avoid the 100-degree heat is by staying indoors and trying to put your entire body in your freezer. Thankfully, staying inside means we can enjoy a little adventure in the form of movies — and a big bowl of popcorn, which is hot, but in the right way. Craving a little comedy-horror or some action-packed thrillers? Here are the latest films, in this week’s Showtime.

Despicable Me 4

Steve Carell (as Gru, voice): “The most important part of a heist is being aware of potential danger. I tranq myself!”

Gru and his Minions are back for another round in “Despicable Me 4.”

This time, the evil genius has welcomed a new family member: his son Gru Jr. But, the happy connection soon comes crashing down when a criminal mastermind vows revenge against Gru.

Sound of Hope: The Story of the Possum Trot

Demetrius Grosse (as Reverend WC Martin): “We want the ones that nobody else wants.”

Nika King (as Donna Martin): “Who hurt you, baby? I’m not giving up on you.”

“Sound of Hope: The Story of the Possum Trot” is a true story that highlights the foster care crisis in East Texas.

The movie follows Donna and her husband Martin as they encouraged 22 families in their church to find loving homes for 77 children.

MaXXXine

Halsey (as Tabby Martin): “I don’t like walking out here with that freaking Night Stalker guy on the loose.”

News anchor: “The Night Stalker is terrorizing Los Angeles.”

Be careful walking at night. There’s a stalker on the loose.

“MaXXXine” tells the story of a 1980s adults film star trying to make it big in Hollywood … but a mysterious killer may get to her before she has the chance.

Space Cadet

Emma Roberts (as Rex Simpson): “I’m going to be to be an astronaut.”

Poppy Liu (as Nadine Cai): “Oh, my gosh. Wait, come again?”

Emma Roberts is going to space. Sort of.

The actress plays a party girl with dreams of being an astronaut in the Amazon Original “Space Cadet.” But things soon go haywire when she’s accepted to a NASA program by mistake.

Boneyard

50 Cent (as Chief Carter): “We discovered the remains of 11 women and one unborn child.”

Mel Gibson is on the hunt for a serial killer in “Boneyard.”

When skeletal remains are found in a New Mexico desert, a police chief and a detective join forces with an FBI agent to find the killer.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

John Ashton (as Chief John Taggart): “Foley! You stole an helicopter?”

Eddie Murphy (as Axel Foley): “I didn’t realize that you couldn’t really fly a helicopter. Otherwise, I would have came up with a different idea.”

Eddie Murphy is making his grand return to the 90210. The actor is back on detective duty in “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.”

The movie follows the wisecracking cop as he teams up with a new partner and some old pals to turn up the heat on a conspiracy.

Judge Reinhold (as Billy Rosewood): “God, I missed you, Axel!”

