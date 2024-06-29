Thinking of plans for this weekend? Well, grab your popcorn and lay back, because Deco’s got you covered. We’ve got five gems for you to keep those eyes on the screen in this week’s Showtime.

A Quiet Place: Day One

Shhhh. We know this is an alien concept, but listen, don’t speak while we tell you about “A Quiet Place: Day One.”

The prequel follows Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn as they try to stay off the radar by being silent while aliens invade New York City. That’s the only hint we are giving you; go watch it to find out the rest.

Daddio

Sean Penn (as Clark): “You’re afraid to say his name, ’cause the guy’s married, or you’re married, or someone’s married.”

Dakota Johnson (as Girlie): “He’s married.”

Dakota Johnson can’t wait to spill her guts to Sean Penn in “Daddio.” I mean, as soon as she gets in his cab, she’s telling him all about her affair with a married man. If ever there was a time to be in “A Quiet Place,” that would be it.

A Sacrifice

Eric Bana (as Ben Monroe): “What happened here?”

Forensic technician: “It wasn’t accidental. They killed themselves in shifts, and then there’s this. ‘Sacrifice is redemption.'”

“A Sacrifice” is about American psychologist Ben Monroe. He’s in Berlin to investigate a local cult.

While he’s busy doing that, his teenage daughter is hanging with a local boy who takes her to the city’s underground party scene, even though she’s underage. That’s not good.

Kinds of Kindness

Jesse Plemons (as Daniel): “Open your eyes and look clearly at what’s going on around you. We might all be in danger.”

If you have a short attention span, then “Kinds of Kindness” is for you. The movie is split into into three stories — with Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley and Hong Chau playing the different characters in each story.

Horizon: An American Saga

Kevin Costner (as Hayes Ellison): “You and I are standing guard in one of the last great open spaces.”

Glynn Turman: “That looks like a promising place.”

“Horizon: An American Saga” explores how the Old West was won — and lost — through the blood, sweat and tears of many during the Civil War from 1861 to 1865.

Kevin Costner is the star, the writer and the director. Ut should have been called “The Kevin Costner Movie.” By the way, the actor has three more installments of the film on the way.

Kevin Costner (as Hayes Ellison): “What? We’re talked enough.”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.