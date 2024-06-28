You might be keeping a low profile this weekend, getting ready for the big Panthers parade on Sunday. So why not stay home and check out some new movies?

If you’re dreaming of streaming, Deco’s got six winners for ya’ in this week’s Showtime.

A Family Affair

Liza Koshy (as Eugenie): “This is your mom, and your boss, who you hate. It’s weird.”

Joey King (as Zara Ford): “Mom.”

Zac Efron (as Chris Cole): “Huh!”

[Nicole Kidman screams, followed by Joey King. Joey tries to run out of the room but hits her head on the wall.]

In “A Family Affair” from Netflix, Joey King’s world is turned upside down when her mom begins a hot affair with her obnoxious celebrity boss.

Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron are the mismatched lovers.

Longing

Wayne Burns (as Mikey): “I’m Mikey. I was Alan’s best friend. It’s unbelievable.”

Richard Gere (as Daniel Bloch): “What is?”

Wayne Burns (as Mikey): “That you’re Alan’s dad.”

Richard Gere (as Daniel Bloch): “Yes, that’s right.”

In “Longing,” Richard Gere is longing to meet the son he never knew he had. Unfortunately, the young man dies, and leaves behind more than a few mysteries.

Reunion

Lil Rel Howery (as Ray Hammond): “You gotta step up, man.”

Billy Magnussen (as Evan West): “We’re gonna search the house for a gun, and when we find the gun, we find the killer.”

Nina Dobrev (as Amanda Tanner): “Now would be great.”

Jillian Bell (as Vivian Chase): “Or maybe even now.”

As far as get-togethers go, “Reunion” is a killer. Snow-bound high school pals need to deal with the murder of one of their own.

Fancy Dance

Shea Whigham (as Frank): “I didn’t come out here to fight.”

Lilly Gladstone (as Jax): “Why did you come?”

Shea Whigham (as Frank): “I’m worried about your sister.”

Lilly Gladstone (as Jax): “If she don’t come back soon, the state’s gonna take Roki.”

Check out Apple TV+ for “Fancy Dance.” A Native American woman desperately tries to keep her family together, while trying to get her niece to the grand powwow in Oklahoma City.

The Devil’s Bath

Maria Hofstätter (as Mother Gänglin, in German): “The Lord won’t like it if you don’t cook for your husband.”

Anja Plaschg (as Agnes, in German): “About your mother…”

David Scheid (as Wolf, in German): “What about her?”

Anja Plaschg (as Agnes, in German): “Does she not like me?”

“The Devil’s Bath” has nothing to do with unholy hygiene. Set in Europe in the 1750s, a woman is driven to desperation due to her suffocating marriage.

I Am: Celine Dion

Celine Dion: “I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder, and I wasn’t ready to say anything before, but I’m ready now.”

One of the world’s greatest singers faces the music in this Amazon Prime documentary. It traces the career of the iconic performer, from her triumphs to her current battle with stiff person syndrome, and her fight to get back onstage.

Celine Dion: “I miss it so much. The people, I miss them.”

