Hey, movie fans. Wondering what to watch this weekend? Of course you are. That’s why you’re movie fans.

The time for your wondering is over. You want choices? Well, we’ve got six of ’em in this week’s Showtime.

The Bikeriders

Tom Hardy (as Johnny): “What the hell were you thinking back there?”

Austin Butler (as Benny): “Nothin’. I saw you squaring off with them guys. What do I need to think for?”

Tom Hardy (as Johnny): “Yeah, you and me, kid.”

Tom Hardy and Austin Butler are members of “The Bikeriders.” It’s the story of a 1960s motorcycle gang that goes through some tough changes over the years.

Trigger Warning

Anthony Michael Hall (as Senator Swann): “People like you around here, they like Harry, or they liked him. I’d like to keep it that way.”

Jessica Alba (as Parker): “I don’t think his death was an accident.”

Mark Webber (as Jesse): “Parker, stay out of it.”

Jessica Alba’s looking for answers in “Trigger Warning.” She plays a Special Forces commando whose father dies under suspicious circumstances.

Agent Recon

Derek Ting (as Jim Yung): “I will protect my team.”

Chuck Norris (as Alastair): “Then let’s get started.”

Marc Singer (as Colonel Green): “We need a team that knows how to work together.”

If you’re looking for some action, you’ll find it in “Agent Recon.” Chuck Norris heads up a secret military task force taking on a super-powered alien.

Black Barbie

Kitty Black Perkins: “I designed Black Barbie…”

Beulah Mae Mitchell: : “…to reflect the total look of a Black woman. She’s Black, she’s beautiful, she’s dynamite.”

“Black Barbie” is a real-life look into how the iconic doll changed lives when she became a woman of color. FYI, Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie do not appear in this documentary.

I Used To Be Funny

Rachel Sennott (as Sam): “I’m not contributing anything to this friendship, to society or to anyone, so just stop being so nice to me.”

Caleb Hearon (as Philip): “Well, you could start paying full rent again.”

Rachel Sennott (as Sam): “OK, well, I can’t do that.”

Caleb Hearon (as Philip): “Obviously, cool, I was just…”

A struggling would-be comedian goes through a ton of personal ups and downs on the way to her happy ending in “I Used To Be Funny.” The laughs come hard, but trust us, they eventually come.

The Exorcism

Ryan Simpkins (as Lee Miller): “Tony, Tony, Tony, Tony, Tony. It’s OK, it’s OK, it’s all right.”

Russell Crowe (as Anthony Miller): “I’ve gotta get out of here.”

In “The Exorcism,” Russell Crowe plays an actor who’s slowly losing his grip on reality. Maybe he’s fallen off the wagon, or maybe the horror film he’s shooting has affected his mind.

Ryan Simpkins (as Lee Miller): “What is it this time?”

Russell Crowe (as Anthony Miller): “This is something else.”

