There’s no time like Showtime, and this time you’ll have to use your Deco decoder rings to decipher this week’s mystery movie listings. Oh, I’m now being told we’re not doing the Deco decoder rings until next month … so now the only mystery is, when are we gonna roll that beautiful bean footage?

Inside Out 2

Maya Hawke (as Anxiety, voice): “Hello!

Joy, Sadness, Fear and Disgust: “Ahhhh!”

Maya Hawke (as Anxiety, voice): “I’m Anxiety. Where can I put my stuff?”

Amy Poehler (as Joy, voice): “A new emotion.”

Maya Hawke (as Anxiety, voice): “Oh, I’m sorry. We wanted to make such a good first impression.”

Liza Lapira (as Disgust, voice): “Uh, uh, uh. what do you mean ‘we?'”

Talk about feeling all the feels. In “Inside Out 2,” Riley is now a teenager, and that means a whole new set of emotions coming into play.

Maya Hawke joins Headquarters as “Anxiety.” She’s trying to suppress the OG emotions, including Amy Poehler’s “Joy.” I can feel the tears welling up already.

Tuesday

Arinzé Kene (as Death, voice): “You’re unique. You made my head silent.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (as Zora): “Who are you talking to?”

Lola Petticrew (as Tuesday): “Can you please just come out so she can see you?”

Arinzé Kene (as Death, voice): “Madam, you need to say goodbye to your daughter.”

Grief comes in many forms, but in the new fantasy drama “Tuesday,” Death takes on the form of a magical talking bird.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus plays the mother of a terminally-ill teen, who must learn to let go, as she and her daughter embark on an emotional journey.

Brats

Andrew McCarthy (narrating): “If you were coming of age in the 1980s, the Brat Pack was near the center of your cultural awareness. But for those of us experiencing it from the inside, the Brat Pack was something very different.”

Long live the 80s! Andrew McCarthy explores the legacy of the Brat Pack” in the documentary “Brats.”

The “Mannequin” and “Pretty in Pink” actor sits down with Emilio Estevez, Ally Sheedy, Demi Moore, Rob Lowe and more to discuss how the label impacted their lives and careers.

Treasure

Stephen Fry (as Edek): “What Jew goes to Poland as tourist?”

Lena Dunham (as Ruth): “You and Mom never talked about the past, so I wanted to see where you grew up.”

Stephen Fry and Lena Dunham are one dynamic duo in “Treasure.” The two stars play a father and daughter in the film about a Holocaust survivor revisiting the country where he grew up, but Pops doesn’t wanna confront his past, so he starts sabotaging the trip.

Firebrand

Narrator: “There once was a queen by the name of Katherine Parr. She was the sixth wife of the vengeful King Henry VIII.”

History becomes her-story in “Firebrand.” Alicia Vikander and Jude Law star as Katherine Parr and King Henry VIII in the new historical drama.

The film is set during the final years of his life and explores her fight to avoid his wrath and ensure her own survival.

Alicia Vikander (as Katherine Parr): “Do you believe in hell? I think we’re both bound for it. I’m ready. Are you?”

