Going to the movies. It’s as easy as watching Deco Drive … so here are a few reasons to sit in a dark theater, in this week’s Showtime.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Will Smith (as Mike Lowrey): “These dirty cops attacked our families. We’re not losing today.”

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence battle it out with some dirty Miami cops in “Bad Boys: Ride or Die.”

The action’s intense, the comedy’s hilarious. Sounds like the boys are back!

Am I OK?

Dakota Johnson (as Lucy): “I’m nervous all the time, and I’m scared of everything.”

Emma Pasarow (as Courtney): “Hi. Do you wanna come dance with me?”

Dakota Johnson (as Lucy): “I’m – I have a drink, and I’m drinking it, so, um…”

Emma Pasarow (as Courtney): “OK.”

Sonoya Mizuno (as Jane): “Oh, my God.”

Dakota Johnson stars as a 30-something woman on the verge of self-discovery in “Am I OK?”

The answer to her question is yes, but it takes her a long time to realize it.

Late Bloomers

Lateefah Holder (as RiRi): “This is Antonina. She is physical therapy bad girl.”

Karen Gillan (as Louise): “Do you think I could go to solo room, because she and I are, like, at different stages of development.”

[Antonina thrown something at Louise.]

Lateefah Holder (as RiRi): “Hey!”

Malgorzata Zajaczkowska (as Antonina): (Polish word)

Karen Gillan (as Louise): “Excuse your tone.”

[Antonina sticks her tongue out.]

Karen Gillan (as Louise): “Huh.”

When two women who seem to be totally different are thrown together in “Late Bloomers,” guess what happens? They begin to have a positive effect on one another. It’s what happens along the way that makes the journey so cool.

The Watchers

Olwen Fouéré (as Madeline): “It’s not wise to keep them waiting. They’ll be very interested in someone new.”

Georgina Campbell (as Ciara): “It’s a window on the other side. They come every night.”

Olwen Fouéré (as Madeline): “And they watch us.”

Dakota Fanning (as Mina): “What is that? What are they doing?”

Olwen Fouéré (as Madeline): “Applause.”

In “The Watchers,” Dakota Fanning’s car breaks down in a forest in Ireland. In the middle of the night. With no one around.

And then — well, this isn’t a musical comedy, so get ready for some top-shelf frights.

Alistair Brammer (as John): “Help me.”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox