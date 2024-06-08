Going to the movies. It’s as easy as watching Deco Drive … so here are a few reasons to sit in a dark theater, in this week’s Showtime.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Will Smith (as Mike Lowrey): “These dirty cops attacked our families. We’re not losing today.”

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence battle it out with some dirty Miami cops in “Bad Boys: Ride or Die.”

The action’s intense, the comedy’s hilarious. Sounds like the boys are back!

Am I OK?

Dakota Johnson (as Lucy): “I’m nervous all the time, and I’m scared of everything.”

Emma Pasarow (as Courtney): “Hi. Do you wanna come dance with me?”

Dakota Johnson (as Lucy): “I’m – I have a drink, and I’m drinking it, so, um…”

Emma Pasarow (as Courtney): “OK.”

Sonoya Mizuno (as Jane): “Oh, my God.”

Dakota Johnson stars as a 30-something woman on the verge of self-discovery in “Am I OK?”

The answer to her question is yes, but it takes her a long time to realize it.

Late Bloomers

Lateefah Holder (as RiRi): “This is Antonina. She is physical therapy bad girl.”

Karen Gillan (as Louise): “Do you think I could go to solo room, because she and I are, like, at different stages of development.”

[Antonina thrown something at Louise.]

Lateefah Holder (as RiRi): “Hey!”

Malgorzata Zajaczkowska (as Antonina): (Polish word)

Karen Gillan (as Louise): “Excuse your tone.”

[Antonina sticks her tongue out.]

Karen Gillan (as Louise): “Huh.”

When two women who seem to be totally different are thrown together in “Late Bloomers,” guess what happens? They begin to have a positive effect on one another. It’s what happens along the way that makes the journey so cool.

The Watchers

Olwen Fouéré (as Madeline): “It’s not wise to keep them waiting. They’ll be very interested in someone new.”

Georgina Campbell (as Ciara): “It’s a window on the other side. They come every night.”

Olwen Fouéré (as Madeline): “And they watch us.”

Dakota Fanning (as Mina): “What is that? What are they doing?”

Olwen Fouéré (as Madeline): “Applause.”

In “The Watchers,” Dakota Fanning’s car breaks down in a forest in Ireland. In the middle of the night. With no one around.

And then — well, this isn’t a musical comedy, so get ready for some top-shelf frights.

Alistair Brammer (as John): “Help me.”

