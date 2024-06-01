Temperatures are rising, and so are the hot movies this weekend. It’s a full lineup of laughter and tears in this week’s Showtime.

Summer Camp

Kathy Bates (as Ginny): “Wow!”

Alfre Woodard (as Mary): “This is incredible.”

Diane Keaton (as Nora): “Oh, my God, it’s Stevie D.”

Alfre Woodard (as Mary): “Time’s been very good to some of us.”

Reunited, and it feels so good. In “Summer Camp,” childhood best friends Diane Keaton, Alfre Woodard and Kathy Bates can’t wait to get together for a summer camp reunion. It’s at the same sleepaway camp they went to every summer.

Ezra

Bobby Canavale (as Max Brandel): “It a lion without without a net, so that he could order himself a…”

William A. Fitzgerald (as Ezra): “Iced tea, please.”

Bobby Canavale (as Max Brandel): “When the doctor first told me my son was autistic, he could saved us both a lot of time if he just said the truth: Autistic kids don;t give a [expletive].”

Laughter may be the best medicine, but Bobby Cannavale isn’t laughing in the movie “Ezra.”

He plays a comedian who’s co-parenting his autistic son Ezra with his ex-wife. Faced with serious decisions about Ezra’s future, they go on a life-changing road trip to figure it out.

The Dead Don’t Hurt

Viggo Mortensen (as Holger Olsen): “So where are you from, Vivienne Le Coudy?”

Vicky Krieps (as Vivienne Le Coudy): “It’s a very long story.”

Viggo Mortensen (as Holger Olsen): “I have plenty of time.”

Whoever said love can conquer all never met the folks in “The Dead Don’t Hurt.”

In the movie, Viggo Mortensen and Vicky Krieps meet in San Francisco and fall in love. When Viggo travels back home to Nevada, Vicky goes with him. Unfortunately for her, she has to fend for herself when Viggo goes off to fight in the Civil War and leaves her behind.

The Young Woman and the Sea

Tilda Cobham-Hervey (as Margaret Ederle): “How far is it across?”

Daisy Ridley (as Trudy Ederle): “It’s 21 miles across.”

Announcer: “Current’s changing every few hours, freezing water. The hardest test in all of sports.”

Daisy Ridley (as Trudy Ederle): “Do you think I could do it? Do you think I can?”

“The Young Woman and the Sea” is the true story of competitive swimmer Trudy Ederle.

She was the first woman to swim across the English Channel in 1926, and she made fools of a lot of folks who thought she couldn’t do it. Daisy Ridley plays Trudy.

Tilda Cobham-Hervey (as Margaret Ederle): “Trudy, you don’t have to do this.”

Daisy Ridley (as Trudy Ederle): “I don’t know. Seems like a nice day for a swim.”

