Two things you can count on every single week. One: Belkys Nerey is going to swear she got that Mike’s Hard Lemonade out of the station vending machine. And two: Deco is going to tempt, tease and tantalize you with tasty movie nuggets in Showtime.

And because we live to tease and please, we’re doing it again. Because we know you love your movie nuggets. Gots to have your nuggets.

IF

Ryan Reynolds (as Cal): “What if I told you imaginary friends are real? And when their kids grow up they’re forgotten.”

Cailey Fleming (as Bea): “Are any of them scary?:

Ryan Reynolds (as Cal): “Worse, desperate.”

Imaginary friends aren’t so imaginary in the movie “IF,” with the help of Hollywood hunk Ryan Reynolds. A young girl embarks on a magical journey to reconnect kids with their imaginary friends.

The Strangers: Chapter 1

Madelaine Petsch (as Maya): “I actually like this so much better than a hotel. I bet the people who live here are really happy.”

Froy Gutierrez (as Ryan): “Tough crowd, right?”

This eerie town isn’t too keen on strangers. “The Strangers: Chapter 1” follows a couple after their car breaks down in a small town. But panic ensues as they’re terrorized by three masked murderers who strike with no mercy. The film is directed by Miami’s own Renny Harlin.

Back to Black

Lesley Manville (as Cynthia): “From primary school.”

Marisa Abela (as Amy Winehouse): “No, no, no.”

Lesley Manville (as Cynthia_: “To sell out concerts. It’s going to happen one of these days. Voice like yours? Gots to.”

“Back to Black” tells the story of British singer Amy Winehouse from her vantage point. The film explores Amy’s early rise to fame and the heartbreak she faces behind the scenes — all while recording one of the most legendary albums of all time.

Marisa Abela (as Amy Winehouse): “I write songs because I have to make something good out of something bad.”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.