Good times, bad times. We’re not talking about life at Deco. We’re talking about five films you can check out this weekend, so settle in and get ready for a cinematic ride, courtesy of this week’s Showtime.

Josh O’Connor (as Patrick Zweig): “Tashi Duncan. She’s gonna turn her whole family into millionaires. She’ll have a fashion line, a foundation.”

Zendaya stars as a former tennis prodigy turned coach in “Challengers.” She’s determined to get her star athlete/husband off of his losing streak, but things get messy when he faces off against his former best friend and her former boyfriend.

Joel Smallbone (as David Smallbone): “How are you all doing?”

Candace Cameron Bure (as Kay Albright): “Are you all from England?”

Joel Smallbone (as David Smallbone): “Uh, Australia.”

Trouble doesn’t always last. “Unsung Hero” is a true story about a family’s love of music.

When David Smallbone’s successful music company collapses, he moves his brood from Australia to America in search of a brighter future.

Tyrese Gibson (as Detective Cyphers): “Ms. Moira? I’m Detective Cyphers. Look, I know you’ve been through a lot tonight. Help me find he person who killed your husband.”

There’s a murderer on the loose in a small town, and it’s Tyrese Gibson’s job to find out who it is, in “Bloodline Killer.”

H. Jon Benjamin (as Boy’s inner voice): “This was never a great city, but it was ours … until Hilda Van Der Koy took it from us.”

Revenge is a dish best served bloody in “Boy Kills World.”

Bill Skarsgård is looking for payback when Famke Janssen kills his family. Things get very complicated when he tries to find her to get even.

Radio announcer: “There’s an extreme weather advisory.”

Lily Rabe (as Julia): “What are you talking about? It’s gorgeous.”

Lily Rabe (as Julia): “Boy, I wish I had a magazine.”

A winter full of romance and friendships. That’s what you’ll find in “Downtown Owl.”

The dark comedy explores the lives of the residents of a town in North Dakota as they deal with a whiteout blizzard.

Ed Harris (as Horace Jones): “So, what are you going to do?”

Lily Rabe (as Julia): “What, like long term?”

Ed Harris (as Horace Jones): “For breakfast.”

Lily Rabe (as Julia): “Oh.”

