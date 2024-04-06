Action. Drama. Thrills and even a little love! Sure you can find all that and more every night right here on Deco. But if you’re looking to fill the void this weekend, have no fear!

Lynn Martinez shows us how this week’s showtime packs a real punch!

Dev Patel: “Just one small ember can burn down everything.

Sobhita Dhulipala (as Sita): “Make them remember your name.”

No monkeying around here! Dev Patel means serious business in the new action thriller “monkey man.” the actor, who also co-wrote and directed the film, plays a guy who’s hunting down the men responsible for his mother’s death. Now, he’s using his fists to enact revenge!

Charithra Chandran (as Amelia): “I want to experience things before we finish school and I haven’t kissed anyone.”

Sebastian Croft (as Archie): “Popular people go for popular people.”

All’s fair in love and war, especially in high school! In “How to Date Billy Walsh,” a pair of childhood friends named Archie and Amelia decide to revamp their image. But as she falls for the new transfer student, she has no idea her bestie has always had feelings for her.

Ooooo, the drama!

Nell Tiger Free (Margaret): “There’s this girl at the orphanage. I think that she really needs someone to look out for her.”

Things are getting dark and sinister in “The First Omen.” a nun working in Rome accidentally uncovers an evil plot involving the birth of the antichrist. Now she’s got to protect the orphan girl at the center of it all from the church itself.

Lynn Collins (as Louise Quinn): “Dawson you deserve to know.”

Scott Reeves (as Larry Quinn): London was an in-vitro baby. We couldn’t get pregnant otherwise.

Lynn Collins (as Louise Quinn): “The procedure gave us two embryos.”

And you thought your family had secrets! In Someone Like You, a grieving guy goes searching for his best friend’s secret twin after her tragic passing. But tensions rise as the two start falling for each other.

Voice over the radio: “The mystery of the obscene little Hampton letter is causing widespread distress across the nation.”

A little dirty talk never hurt anybody but in Wicked Little Letters, some cheeky mail is making everyone clutch their pearls! Olivia Colman thinks Jessie Buckley’s character is the potty-mouthed anonymous author. But there’s more to this mystery than meets the eye!

