Grab your popcorn and fluff your seat cushions, folks. We have half a dozen reasons for you stay inside this weekend. In this week’s Showtime, there’s action, comic relief and a bid for the Oval Office. Who knew?!

Rebecca Hall (as Dr. Ilene Andrews): “We’ve discovered a signal. She can feel it. Kong, Godzilla. They can feel it, too.”

You’ve seen Godzilla and King Kong butt heads for years, but this time around, they’re on the same team.

In “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” the gigantic creatures work together to fight off a colossal threat hidden deep within the planet.

Steve Martin: “The people who like it are wise and intelligent people, and the people who don’t are ignorant scum.”

Johnny Carson: “Right.”

Steve Martin: “You liked it, didn’t you?”

Johnny Carson: “Oh, yes.”

He’s a wild and crazy guy. Steve Martin’s taking fans on a deep dive into his life and career in the docu-series “Steve! (Martin) a Documentary in 2 Pieces.”

Mike Tyson (as Chief Burroughs): “This guy from Colorado, I’m putting him in with Rut.”

Sean Penn (as Gene Rutkovsky): “I usually get here 10 minutes early, and I like to ride with partners who do, too.”

Tye Sheridan (as Ollie Cross): “Yes, sir.”

Sean Penn stars as a paramedic in the new drama “Asphalt City.” In the film, he and a rookie emergency responder put their lives on the line, day after day, to help others.

Joe Gallagher (as Mr. Wright): “Try and do some good, before you find yourself here.”

If you like seeing Liam Neeson kicking butt and taking names, “In the Land of Saints & Sinners” is the film for you.

Liam plays a former assassin who just wants to live a quiet life in a coastal Irish town. Unfortunately, he has to choose between exposing his secret identity or defending his neighbors when a few terrorists show up.

