If you sit in a dark room, people might think you’re a little off, but if you sit in a dark movie theater, now they’ll think you’re a consumer of the visual arts. See how you fooled ’em? Here are a few dark rooms for you, in this week’s Showtime.

Dan Aykroyd (as Ray Stantz): “It’s commanding an army of the undead.”

Kumail Nanjiani (as Nadeem Razmaadi): “I think we’re all going to die.”

Paul Rudd (as Gary Grooberson): “Hold on to your ass.”

A cold-hearted ghost is trying to scare you to death in “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.”

Paul Rudd teams up with the OG cast to put this evil force back where it belongs, and of course, to save the world. Because … when something’s strange in the neighborhood, who you gonna call?

Álvaro Morte (as Father Sal Tedeschi): “It’s a miracle. You are with child.”

But is her baby really a miracle or a curse? Sydney Sweeney is Sister Cecilia in the horror flick “Immaculate.”

She’s a newbie nun in a haunted convent who becomes pregnant in an immaculate conception. The place is freaking her out, and she wants to break free.

Russell Crowe (as Roy Freeman): “If we’ve put away the wrong guy, this is a chance for us to make that right.”

Tommy Flanagan (as Jimmy Remis): “Move on and forget about all this.”

Forgetting is something Russell Crowe can definitely do in “Sleeping Dogs,” because he plays an ex-homicide detective with memory loss. The murder he’s out to solve has him questioning if he’s imagining things.

Michael Cherrie (as Conrad Chisholm): “You’re about to make history.”

Tiberius Byrd (as Jerry): “You’re going to be president? You ain’t no man.”

Regina King (as Shirley Chisholm): “Maybe we should find your mother.”

Regina King plays Shirley Chisholm, who became the first Black woman elected to U.S. Congress.

“Shirley” is a biopic about her journey running for president. The film tells a story compiled from conversations with those who knew her best.

Billy Magnussen (as Ben Brandt): “Tell me about this bouncer.”

Arturo Castro (as Moe): “The guy’s all nice like he’s Mr. Rogers or something, but he’ll haul off.”

Jake Gyllenhaal breaks knuckles, heads — every body part, really. “Road House” is an action flick and a retelling of the 1989 movie starring Patrick Swayze.

This time, Jake is an ex-UFC fighter hired to protect a bar in the Florida Keys. A real estate mogul wants to build a resort and uses Conor McGregor to muscle them out.

Jake Gyllenhaal (as Elwood Dalton): “People seem a little aggressive around here.”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.