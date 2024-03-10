Here’s the bad news: we lose an hour of sleep this weekend.

Here’s the good news: there are six cool movies coming out, so who needs to nap?

These half-dozen hot new releases will keep your eyes open, for sure. Check ’em out in this week’s Showtime.

Jack Black (as Po, voice): “What is this place?”

Awkwafina (as Zhen, voice): “The best crooks and criminals live here.”

Jack Black (as Po, voice): “You’re a wanted criminal?”

Awkwafina (as Zhen, voice): “You sound surprised. Is it surprising?”

Po is in for a big surprise in “Kung Fu Panda 4.”

The big guy, voiced by Jack Black, thinks all will be well when he’s named the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace. Oh, how wrong he is.

Pyper Braun (as Alice): “Maybe we shouldn’t play together anymore, Chauncey. Maybe we shouldn’t be friends! No, no, no, no, no!”

If there’s one thing to be learned from watching “Imaginary,” it’s this: don’t leave behind the teddy bear you had as a kid. It won’t end well if you do.

Angela Bassett (as Lady Bayfort): “I need you to listen to me now: I don’t trust them. They may be royalty, but that doesn’t make them good people.”

Robin Wright (as Queen Isabelle): “Your hand, child.”

Nick Robinson (as Prince Henry): “Close your eyes. I’ve got you.”

[Prince Henry throws Elodie into the chasm. Elodie screams.]

Millie Bobby Brown gets lied to in a big way in “Damsel.”

The handsome prince she marries turns out to be a bad, bad man, and she’s got to fight to stay alive.

Cristiana Dell’Anna (as Cabrini): “We have to show America we are all people of dignity.”

Giampiero Judica (as Father Morelli): “Be careful, Mara. This place will eat you alive.”

She beat the odds. “Cabrini” is the true story of the Italian missionary who succeeded in creating better conditions for the poor kids of New York at the turn of the 20th century.

Danny Glover (as Jerry): “What kind of moron buys a house under such circumstances?”

[Dr. Phil Loder sobs.]

Danny Glover (as Jerry): “Are you crying?”

Peter Dinklage (as Dr. Phil Loder): “Sorry.”

Peter Dinklage has every right to shed some tears. In the dark comedy “American Dreamer,” his plan to finally become a homeowner turns into a full-blown nightmare.

Jermaine Fowler (as Wes): “This is a really bad idea.”

[Rod Rimestead throws up.]

Zac Efron (as Dean): “Aww, Jesus!”

John Cena (as Rod Rimestead): “I’ve been cold turkeying the booze. Ricky Stanicky’s in the program, remember?”

Andrew Santino (as JT): “Oh, Rod.”

John Cena (as Rod Rimestead): “It’s not what you think it is.”

John Cena plays a washed-up actor who gets the role of a lifetime in “Ricky Stanicky.”

Actually, he gets the role of somebody else’s lifetime. Sounds confusing? It’s not — but it is really funny.

Heather Mitchell (as Leona): “I want you to admit that Ricky Stanicky does not exist.”

John Cena (as Rod Rimestead): “Hey, mishpocha!”

Andrew Santino (as JT): “Stanicky!”

John Cena (as Rod Rimestead): “Oh, yes!”

