Sometimes we all need a great escape, but vacations are expensive. Plus you have to pack, and that is so annoying. This week’s Showtime is filled with options that’ll help you escape reality from the comfort of home … or the comfort of your favorite movie theater.

Zendaya (as Chani): “What we do, we do for the benefit of all.”

Timothée Chalamet (as Paul Atreides): “I would very much like to be equal to you.”

Zendaya (as Chani): “Maybe I’ll show you the way.”

All’s fair in love and war — especially when it’s all happening in the highly anticipated blockbuster “Dune: Part Two.”

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya are joining forces and fighting for their future. The star-studded sequel also stars Josh Brolin, Austin Butler and Florence Pugh.

Emily Tunon (as Lady Doppler, voice): “Megamind, is that any way to welcome your old crew?”

Trouble is brewing in “Megamind vs, The Doom Syndicate.” The former-villain-turned-hero has sworn to defend Metro City, but his old crew shows up and wants to launch the whole place to the moon. Now he’s gotta pretend to still be bad, while figuring out how to stop them.

Jeff Goldblum (as Jeff Harris, voice): “Who’s Tenorio Junior?”

Character in “They Shot the Piano Player”: “Tenório was one of the top figures of samba jazz during the bossa nova years.”

Jeff Goldblum (as Jeff Harris, voice): “What happened to him?”

Character in “They Shot the Piano Player”:(as voice): “Very strange story. He disappears just like this.” (snaps fingers)

Jeff Goldblum is getting animated in the docudrama “They Shot the Piano Player.” The film explores the real-life disappearance and presumed murder of a famous Brazilian piano player in the ’70s. Jeff voices an American music journalist who’s trying to get to the bottom of what happened.

Robbie Amell (as Connor): “I have to get someone out of the city tonight, a friend. If you do that for me, we’re even.”

Stephen Amell (as Garrett): “I’ll help you. But quick question first: what is it about me?”

It’s not Code Red, it’s “Code 8: Part II.” Stephen and Robbie Amell reprise their roles in the sci-fi sequel about a fictional city where having superpowers is against the law. And this time, they’re teaming up to help a young girl who’s being tracked and targeted by corrupt cops.

Paul Dano (as Hanus, voice): “I am like you, an explorer. Your loneliness intrigued me.”

Adam Sandler (as Jakub Prochazka): “Why are you here?”

Adam Sandler is questioning his sanity in “Spaceman.” No funny business here, ’cause this movie, starring him and Carey Mulligan, is a drama.

Adam plays an astronaut on a lonely mission, whose life back home is falling apart, and the only thing that can seemingly help him is a mysterious creature he discovers aboard his ship. Sounds totally safe and normal.

Adam Sandler (as Jakub Prochazka): “I just want to come home.”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.