If you want a suggestion of what to do this weekend, we recommend sleeping in, but if you want catch a movie, we suppose you can do that, too. There are a ton of new movies out, and we are giving you the lowdown in this week’s Showtime.

Subway commuter: “New York City is a whole new level of crazy these days.”

Dakota Johnson (as Cassie Webb/Madame Web): “This is an emergency! Get off the train! That man is trying to kill you.”

Dakota Johnson is out to save lives in “Madame Web.” In the Marvel movie, Dakota’s a paramedic who develops psychic powers.

But she must use her new powers for good. Apparently, she can’t just pick winning lottery numbers. Bummer.

Jennifer Lopez (as Artist): “What are you guys doing here?”

Alix Angelis (as The Quiet One): “We think you may be a sex addict.”

Jennifer Lopez (as Artist): “What?”

Brandon Delsid (as The Lover): “Maybe.”

Jennifer Lopez is spilling the tea. Well, sort of.

Her new musical film, “This Is Me…Now: A Love Story,” is a reimagining of the superstar’s highly publicized — and often scrutinized — love life.

Liam Hemsworth (as Kinney): “Reaper, you there? Reaper?”

Russell Crowe (as Reaper): “We’re here, playboy. You’ve got to get your ass on the move, son.”

Character in “Land of Band”: “Come on, soldier!”

Russell Crowe is the eyes in the sky in “Land of Bad.”

When a Delta Force team is ambushed in enemy territory, a rookie officer, played by Liam Hemsworth, must rely on an Air Force drone pilot to guide him and his team to safety.

Caleb Bellavance (as Franklin Armstrong, voice): “Do you want to have…? Excuse me. Making new friends can be hard. I’m Franklin Armstrong.”

Etienne Kellici (as Charlie Brown, voice): “My name is Charlie Brown.”

The Peanuts gang is back in “Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin.”

Newcomer Franklin is having trouble fitting in. Not to worry, though, because his new pal Charlie Brown knows just the way to help him make friends: winning the soap box derby race.

Kingsley Ben-Adir (as Bob Marley): “Reggae’s the people music.”

Character in “Bob Marley: One Love”: “You know you’re a superstar?”

Kingsley Ben-Adir (as Bob Marley): “I ain’t a superstar.”

Don’t worry about a thing, because the Bob Marley biopic is here.

“Bob Marley: One Love” follows the life and career of the legendary reggae artist. But in the movie, everything was not all right.

James Norton (as Chris Blackwell): “Not everyone likes what you’re saying. For you own safety, you need to stop.”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.