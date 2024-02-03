It’s a brand-new month, with a bunch of brand-new movies. Now that the South Florida winter is in full swing, why not stay warm and watch a few flicks? We’ve got five for you to choose from. Get a taste of them all in this week’s Showtime.

Sam Rockwell (as Aidan Wilde): “What you wrote in your new book actually happened, and you kicked a hornet’s nest you didn’t know existed.”

Bryce Dallas Howard (as Elly Conway): ‘I’m in some really big trouble, Mom.”

All Bryce Dallas Howard does in “Argylle” is write a novel about a secret agent out to bust an international spy ring. When fiction begins turning into reality, well, that’s when the action starts.

Leah McKendrick (as Nellie Robinson): “I’m thinking about getting my eggs frozen.”

Yvonne Strahovski (as Sara): “That’s amazing,”

Leah McKendrick (as Nellie Robinson): “Maybe I should have a baby shower.”

Emily Chang (as Michelle): “But you’re not having a baby.”

The clock is ticking, and a woman in her mid-30s has a big decision to make: whether or not to give herself the chance to have kids later in life. No wonder she’s feeling so “Scrambled.”

Paul Walter Hauser (as Dark, voice): “Orion, I’m gonna get you to overcome your fears if it kills me.”

Jacob Tremblay (as Orion, voice): “Whoa.”

Paul Walter Hauser (as Dark, voice): “My job is the most fundamental. I show up every night, and I bring it.”

Jacob Tremblay (as Orion, voice): “Bring what?”

Paul Walter Hauser (as Dark, voice): “: “Dark.”

When you’re a young kid, the nighttime can be pretty scary. In “Orion and the Dark,” the creature who brings the midnight hours helps a boy get over his fear of the evening.

Thomas Jane (as Hunt): “Congratulations, Adams. You are a father. Nobody told you? You’re gonna spend the rest of your life in here. You ain’t never gonna see that.”

[Adams screams, throws punch.]

“Bosco” is the true story of a guy sentenced to 35 years in prison. When he finds out he’s going to be a dad, he won’t let anything stop him from being at the birth of his first child.

Henry Golding (as Hu/Tiger, voice): “Your grandmother was a guardian sworn to protect humanity. Now the duty of protecting it is yours.”

Brandon Soo Hoo (as Tom Lee, voice): “Ha, ha, very funny. Right?”

Hey, if some guy suddenly showed up and told you your grandma used to protect the world and now it’s your turn, you’d be skeptical, too. “The Tiger’s Apprentice” is a tale of how a young boy learns to accept his fate, thanks to a talking tiger.

[Hu roars.]

Brandon Soo Hoo (as Tom Lee, voice): “Whoa.”

Henry Golding (as Hu/Tiger, voice): “I know it’s cool.”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.