Got any plans this weekend? If you don’t, you do now. Nothing marks the start of the weekend like a new movie.

So, what are you in the mood for? A thriller? A rom-com? Take your pick in this week’s more than generous helping of Showtime.

Martin Freeman (as Jonathan Miller): “I want you to write a short story. In the style of your favorite author.”

Jenna Ortega (as Cairo Sweet): “Are you offering me special treatment, Mr. Miller?”

Martin Freeman (as Jonathan Miller): “Well, uh…”

Jenna Ortega has an inappropriate obsession in “Miller’s Girl.”

The thriller follows her character as she grows a love connection with her teacher, but things start to spiral when the attraction isn’t mutual.

Libe Barer (as America): “What the hell happened last night?”

Virginia Gardner (as Abby ‘Pigeon’ Abernathy): “Oh, my God, we got married last night.”

Ever had a crazy night in Vegas and woke up married? That’s the plot of “Beautiful Wedding.”

After the accidental marriage, newlyweds Abby and Travis travel to Mexico for an even wilder honeymoon. Just like their wedding night, chaos ensues.

Lee Hee-jun (as Yang Gi-su, translation of): “If you’d like to walk away alive, that’s number one. If you liked to be trapped forever until death, that’s number two.”

Ma Dong-seok (as Nam San, translation of): “We pick one.”

In “Badland Hunters,” a deadly earthquake turns a South Korean town into a lawless wasteland. One fearless huntsman must now spring into action to rescue a teen abducted by a mad doctor.

Kandi Burruss (as Judge Tara): “You’ve pled guilty to charges of speeding and damage to city property. I’m recommending community service with the Long Beach Recreational Department.”

Snoop Dogg is a man on a mission in “The Underdoggs.”

While trying to avoid jail time, Snoop’s character, a washed-up pro baller, agrees to teach a young team the game of football. In the end, it’s the coach who walks away learning a lesson.

Snoop Dogg (as Jaycen “Two Js” Jennings): “Underdoggs on three, Underdoggs on me, one, two, three.”

