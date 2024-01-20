It’s Friday, and that means Showtime. This week’s movies are a blend of “what ifs” and love, with a dash of murder. Take a look.

Jedaiah Bannerman (as Benji): “I don’t got anywhere else to go.”

Hope Ikpoku Jnr (as Staples): “What’s he to you?”

Jedaiah Bannerman (as Benji): “A friend of mine.”

Hope Ikpoku Jnr (as Staples): “Some friend.”

Kano (as Izi): “We gotta go.”

Netflix’s “The Kitchen” will not be showing you how to whip up a tasty meal, but it will leave you with a taste for justice.

The movie follows a young man and families living inside the last standing social housing in London. The group, also known as The Kitchen, stand together against those trying to kick them out.

Jodie Comer (as Mother): “It isn’t real anymore. What you missed doesn’t exist.”

“The End We Start From” is an indie flick, and it makes you wonder what a world in chaos looks like if the environmental crisis continues.

A single mother shows mommy power to the fullest, as she tries to escape the flood zone with her newborn.

Amy Hargreaves (as Blair Gladwell): “Someone hell bent on uprooting life in Fairwood as we know it.”

“Founders Day” is a bloodbath slasher flick, and you can blame a masked killer who slays away leading up to a political debate.

Swinging between parties might not be its thing, but swinging that knife is.

Connie Nielsen (as Sabine): “You’re trying to make sense of racism, but your thesis is flawed.”

“Origin”, directed by Ava DuVernay, is about a woman trying to find a link on how racism started.

This tearjerker flick tells an American story that hits close to home. It uplifts, but also has a love story behind it.

Nat Wolff (as Will): “I’ve had too many girlfriends over the last couple of years. I can’t figure it out.”

Lucy Hale (as Jane): “Yeah, we’ve all been there.”

Nat Wolff (as Will): “Tell me.”

Yeah, we’ve all been there. and dating sucks. “Which Brings Me to You” is about a chance meeting between two romantic burnouts.

They share each other’s relationship horror stories to see if there’s a common denominator.

Nat Wolff (as Will): “I’m happy to tell you a few more embarrassing stories about my love life.”

Lucy Hale (as Jane): “Well, I promise not to laugh.”

Nat Wolff (as Will): “[Expletive].”

Lucy Hale (as Jane): “I promise not to laugh much.”

