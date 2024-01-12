OK, listen up. Maybe you’re gonna watch football this weekend, maybe you’ve got other plans. That’s fine, but you know you have a duty to watch some movies as well, right? We’ve got a half-dozen cinematic wonders for you to check out, courtesy of this week’s Showtime.

Tina Fey (as Ms. Norbury): “We as women have to be able to support each other.”

Reneé Rapp (as Regina George): “Get in, loser.”

Busy Philipps (as Mrs. George): “Welcome, Cady.”

It’s not a reboot. It’s not a sequel. It’s not a film version of the Broadway musical.

“Mean Girls” is a little bit of all of those things rolled into one, which means it’s a gas.

Jason Statham (as Adam Clay): “I protect the hive. When the system is out of balance, I correct it.”

Emmy Raver-Lampman (as Agent Verona Parker): “We have laws for these things!”

Jason Statham (as Adam Clay): “Until they fail. Then you have me.”

This time, it’s personal. Jason Statham is out for revenge in “The Beekeeper.”

When his close friend kills herself after she’s ripped off of all her savings, Jason jumps into action.

LaKeith Stanfield (as Clarence): “Oh, dead one. Open your eyes. Elijah.”

A down-on-his-luck contemporary of Jesus Christ pretends he’s a new messiah, in order to better his life. “The Book of Clarence” is a comedy with some deep, deep thoughts.

David Oyelowo (as Dave Brackett): “You kill people?”

Kaley Cuoco (as Emma Brackett): “It’s over. I never wanted to lie to you. I just wanted a normal life and have a family to protect.”

Kaley Cuoco is not what she seems in “Role Play”: a faithful wife, a loving mother … and a contract killer who’s trying to leave her bloody past behind.

Charlie Weber (as Peter): “Tell me about the people who came to kill me.”

Jon Voight (as Byrne): “She thinks that you’re in possession of something that poses a major threat to our national security.”

“The Painter” is the story of a former CIA operative who gets pulled back into his old gig when enemies from his past target him for death.

Kevin Hart (as Cyrus): “If we don’t do this, we go to jail.”

Gugu Mbatha-Raw (as Abby): Plus, it’s about saving lives.”

Úrsula Corberó (as Camila): “I don’t appreciate the emotional blackmail.”

Kevin Hart (as Cyrus): “This is not emotional blackmail. This is blackmail blackmail.”

Don’t get “Lift” confused with a ride-sharing service. It’s a heist flick starring Kevin Hart.

Kev and his band of fellow thieves set out to steal half a million dollars in gold from a plane in mid-flight. Not an easy thing to do.

Úrsula Corberó (as Camila): “We’re taking the plane?”

Yun Jee Kim (as Mi-Sun): “The whole plane?”

Kevin Hart (as Cyrus): “It’s kinda hard to take half a plane.”

