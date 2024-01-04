Cheers to 2024 and the films that are going to come out this year. We’re hoping they’re poppin’ like that gourmet popcorn you probably got for Christmas.

In this week’s Showtime, the feast of flicks include haunted pools -and a soul-searching paris trip. Oui oui!

If there was ever a time to ignore the words “come in, the water’s fine,” it would be for the people starring in “Night Swim.”

Wyatt Russell and his family move into their new home with a swimming pool. Problem is, the pool has gone off the deep end.

But seriously, it’s possessed by an evil force … and going into the water is just asking for trouble.

Wyatt says horror guru Jason Blum promised the cast a scary good time.

Wyatt Russell: “Jason said, he came to set the first day, he said something that resonated. ‘I’ve done my fair share of horror things, and it’s – it is consistent: the more fun you’re having on set, and the lighter it is on set, the better the movie will end up being.'”

Tom Felton (as Peter Carver): “Can you imagine? Owning a place like this on this little island?”

Amanda Crew (as Eve Carver): “Peter, there’s someone out in the yard.”

When you think of an island, relaxation, amazing vibes and a good time come to mind. Well, you’re not getting any of that in “Some Other Woman.”

When Tom Felton brings his wife to live on a tropical island, she runs into a strange woman who starts taking over her life. Yikes!

Dan Levy (as Marc): “I would like to thank you both for this year. I would like to take us to Paris for the weekend. You all deserve some joy.”

Ruth Negga (as Sophie): “Yes, thank you. Where are we staying?”

In “Good Grief,” Dan Levy’s husband dies unexpectedly, and he struggles to go on with life.

To the rescue come his well-meaning friends with a trip to Paris. That sounds like fun … but that quickly goes south. That sounds bad.

Writer and director Dan says Himesh Patel and Ruth Negga were perfect to play his pals.

Dan Levy: “When I met Ruth, who like bounced into the room like a helium balloon, it was – I knew instantly that she was the character. In meeting with Himesh, the sensitivity and the sincerity and the warmth and the softness and the vulnerability and, I mean, I can go on and on and on. It was – the pieces just fit.”

Ruth Negga (as Sophie): “We have been here for you. We built you the nest, and we sat on you for a year. It’s time to hatch. We love you. This is us, loving you.”

