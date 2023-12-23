You could have a lot of time to fill this weekend. Think about it: all those gifts under your tree are going to be ripped open in seconds. You’ll be left with shreds of wrapping and piles of paper, surrounded by family members who didn’t get what they wanted. Here to help is this week’s Showtime.

Jason Momoa (as Arthur Curry/Aquaman): “Half a billion people, from every known species in the sea, call this place home. That doesn’t mean they all like me.”

Jason Momoa is the king of the sea again. In “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” the powerful king of Atlantis forges an unlikely alliance with his brother in order to save their kingdom from the Black Manta.

Lily James (as Pam): “What do you want in life, Kevin Von Erich?”

Zac Efron (as Kevin Von Erich): “More ribs?”

[Pam laughs.]

Zac Efron (as Kevin Von Erich): “I want to be with my family. I want to be with my brothers.”

Wrestling is the family business in “The Iron Claw.” It’s the true story of the Von Erichs. While they tasted triumph in the ring, tragedy would rock their personal lives.

Corey Stoll (as Sindri): “What do you think they want?”

Sofia Boutella (as Kora): “Everything.”

Danger is lurking just around the corner in “Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire.” (Try saying that three times.)

In the sci-fi thriller, a young woman seeks help to save a colony on the edge of the galaxy from complete destruction.

Character in “Maestro”: “Oh, she’s so beautiful, Tell me about her.”

Bradley Cooper (as Leonard Bernstein): “She’s wonderful, she’s a lovely girl.”

Bradley Cooper stars in and directs “Maestro.” The biopic follows the fearless and complicated love story of American conductor Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia, played by Carey Mulligan.

Sydney Sweeney (as Bea): “I could never be with someone like him.”

Glen Powell (as Ben): “This girl’s a disaster.”

Alexandra Shipp (as Claudia): “They’re going to ruin our wedding.”

Rom-coms are making a comeback with “Anyone but You.” I the movie, two people pretend to be a perfect couple to keep up appearances at their friends’ wedding. Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell star.

Kumail Nanjiani (as Mack Mallard, voice): “What is this place?”

Elizabeth Banks (as Pam Mallard, voice): “We are completely lost.”

Kumail Nanjiani (as Mack Mallard, voice): “Where’s your mother?”

[Mack lifts up Chinese food carton to reveal a rat. The rat snarls at Mack.]

Kumail Nanjiani (as Mack Mallard, voice): “That’s not your mother.”

In “Migration,” a family of ducks decides to leave the safety of a New England pond for an adventurous trip to Jamaica, but their plans go south when they get lost in New York City.

Kumail Nanjiani (as Mack Mallard, voice): “So listen, Chump.”

Awkwafina (as Chump, voice): “What did you just call me?!”

Kumail Nanjiani (as Mack Mallard, voice): “Sorry. I thought your name was Chump.”

Awkwafina (as Chump, voice): “Yeah, Chump, that’s my name. Why?”

Kumail Nanjiani (as Mack Mallard, voice): “Right, so listen, Chump.”

Awkwafina (as Chump, voice): “What did you just call me?!”

Kumail Nanjiani (as Mack Mallard, voice): “Sorry. Is anyone else hearing Chump?”

