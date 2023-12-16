Christmas is coming early for movie fans. A half-dozen films are yours for the viewing this nasty, dreary weekend. You’ll get a taste of all of ’em, because that’s exactly what’s coming on this week’s Showtime.
Mark Wahlberg (as Dan Morgan): “Before I met your mom, I was a covert assassin. I escaped that life, and now they found us.”
Van Crosby (as Kyle Morgan): “Dad, you are like the biggest wimp on the planet.”
Mark Wahlberg has some surprises in store for his family in “The Family Plan.” Hey, it’s bound to make the ride a lot more interesting.
Ben Foster (as Tom): “We’re going to Canadian waters.”
Ismael Cruz Cordova (as Costa): “What happens if we get caught?”
Ben Foster (as Tom): “Getting caught is not an option.”
But they do get caught, and that’s just the start of a family’s downward cycle in “Finestkind.” Ben Foster and Jenna Ortega star in it.
Dermot Mulroney (as Harry): “Before I leave tonight, I’m definitely breaking your right arm.”
Mauricio Mendoza (as Tom): “I dare you.”
[Harry breaks Tom’s arm.]
Dermot Mulroney (as Harry): “See you at school, kiddo.”
You don’t want to get Dermot Mulroney mad. “Ruthless” is story of a troubled high school coach, played by Dermot, who takes on sex traffickers after they kidnap his student.
Dan Thiel (as Justin): “You all right?”
Isabel Cueva (as Val): “Yeah, just got dizzy.
Isabel Cueva (as Val): “Is there something I should know about this house?”
Chris Browning (as Frank Scathrowe): “No.”
He’s lying. The house in question in “Angel Baby” was the site of something horrible … and there’s unfinished business to take care of.
Emile Hirsch (as Walden Dean): “You should never have gotten away with what you did.Quite frankly, sir, you have to pay for that.”
Character in “Walden”: “Let me go!”
Emile Hirsch is “Walden.” He’s a dying court stenographer who’s out to punish people who got away with some terrible crimes.
Thandiwe Newton (as Ginger, voice): “The truck’s taking chickens to some kind of farm.”
Zachary Levi (as Rocky, voice): “Well, hey, that doesn’t look so bad.”
The wait is over. “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” is the sequel to 2000’s “Chicken Run.” Was it worth it? You bet! Stop-motion animation has never been lovelier … or more fowl.
Thandiwe Newton (as Ginger, voice): “Last time we broke out of a chicken farm. Well, this time we’re breaking in.”
Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.