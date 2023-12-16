Christmas is coming early for movie fans. A half-dozen films are yours for the viewing this nasty, dreary weekend. You’ll get a taste of all of ’em, because that’s exactly what’s coming on this week’s Showtime.

Mark Wahlberg (as Dan Morgan): “Before I met your mom, I was a covert assassin. I escaped that life, and now they found us.”

Van Crosby (as Kyle Morgan): “Dad, you are like the biggest wimp on the planet.”

Mark Wahlberg has some surprises in store for his family in “The Family Plan.” Hey, it’s bound to make the ride a lot more interesting.

Ben Foster (as Tom): “We’re going to Canadian waters.”

Ismael Cruz Cordova (as Costa): “What happens if we get caught?”

Ben Foster (as Tom): “Getting caught is not an option.”

But they do get caught, and that’s just the start of a family’s downward cycle in “Finestkind.” Ben Foster and Jenna Ortega star in it.

Dermot Mulroney (as Harry): “Before I leave tonight, I’m definitely breaking your right arm.”

Mauricio Mendoza (as Tom): “I dare you.”

[Harry breaks Tom’s arm.]

Dermot Mulroney (as Harry): “See you at school, kiddo.”

You don’t want to get Dermot Mulroney mad. “Ruthless” is story of a troubled high school coach, played by Dermot, who takes on sex traffickers after they kidnap his student.

Dan Thiel (as Justin): “You all right?”

Isabel Cueva (as Val): “Yeah, just got dizzy.

Isabel Cueva (as Val): “Is there something I should know about this house?”

Chris Browning (as Frank Scathrowe): “No.”

He’s lying. The house in question in “Angel Baby” was the site of something horrible … and there’s unfinished business to take care of.

Emile Hirsch (as Walden Dean): “You should never have gotten away with what you did.Quite frankly, sir, you have to pay for that.”

Character in “Walden”: “Let me go!”

Emile Hirsch is “Walden.” He’s a dying court stenographer who’s out to punish people who got away with some terrible crimes.

Thandiwe Newton (as Ginger, voice): “The truck’s taking chickens to some kind of farm.”

Zachary Levi (as Rocky, voice): “Well, hey, that doesn’t look so bad.”

The wait is over. “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” is the sequel to 2000’s “Chicken Run.” Was it worth it? You bet! Stop-motion animation has never been lovelier … or more fowl.

Thandiwe Newton (as Ginger, voice): “Last time we broke out of a chicken farm. Well, this time we’re breaking in.”

